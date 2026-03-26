Third nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest expected to draw massive crowds. 41 demonstrations happening in L.A.

Droves of anti-Trump protestors are expected to attend local “No Kings” protests in Southern California and across the nation on Saturday. Organizers anticipate the third installment in this nationwide campaign could have the largest participation in protest history, beyond the previous two demonstrations last year.

“No Kings” protests have persisted because “Trump continues to act like a king,” said Sarah Parker, national coordinator for 50501, a movement to uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.

Parker said the nation is weary of skyrocketing gas prices, the indefinite U.S- Israeli war on Iran, the push to require U.S. citizenship documentation at voter booths and unpredictably long TSA lines at airports staffed by ICE agents.

Trump is keeping the “No Kings” momentum up “by continuing to bypass Congress, not listening to even the people that voted for him, along with people who did not vote for him,” Parker said. “He’s keeping up this energy.”

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The first “No Kings” protest in June drew a reported 5 million participants, according to the coalition behind the campaign. Four months later, the second effort attracted more than 7 million Americans at more than 2,700 events across the U.S.

Southern California demonstrations have been particularly robust with dozens of rallies in June that drew a reported 30,000 protesters in downtown Los Angeles alone. During October’s second “No Kings” protest, there were 30 rallies and marches throughout Los Angeles County.

This year, local volunteers and organizations have scheduled 41 rallies and marches throughout the county. Here are the details for those demonstrations: