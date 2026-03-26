Third nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest expected to draw massive crowds. 41 demonstrations happening in L.A.
-
-
- Share via
Droves of anti-Trump protestors are expected to attend local “No Kings” protests in Southern California and across the nation on Saturday. Organizers anticipate the third installment in this nationwide campaign could have the largest participation in protest history, beyond the previous two demonstrations last year.
“No Kings” protests have persisted because “Trump continues to act like a king,” said Sarah Parker, national coordinator for 50501, a movement to uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.
Parker said the nation is weary of skyrocketing gas prices, the indefinite U.S- Israeli war on Iran, the push to require U.S. citizenship documentation at voter booths and unpredictably long TSA lines at airports staffed by ICE agents.
Trump is keeping the “No Kings” momentum up “by continuing to bypass Congress, not listening to even the people that voted for him, along with people who did not vote for him,” Parker said. “He’s keeping up this energy.”
The first “No Kings” protest in June drew a reported 5 million participants, according to the coalition behind the campaign. Four months later, the second effort attracted more than 7 million Americans at more than 2,700 events across the U.S.
Southern California demonstrations have been particularly robust with dozens of rallies in June that drew a reported 30,000 protesters in downtown Los Angeles alone. During October’s second “No Kings” protest, there were 30 rallies and marches throughout Los Angeles County.
This year, local volunteers and organizations have scheduled 41 rallies and marches throughout the county. Here are the details for those demonstrations:
Los Angeles City Hall
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90012
Event details: This event is organized by the Los Angeles No Kings Coalition. The event will occur mainly on flat ground, and restrooms will be accessible to attendees. Organizers said there will be an ASL interpreter present at the protest.
Unidad Park & Community Garden
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 1644 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif. 90026
Event details: The rally and concert are hosted by Indivisible Historic Filipinotown - Echo Park Chapter and the Filipino American Lakas Alliance. The event’s entertainment will include a concert and poetry showcase.
Highland Park
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of York Boulevard and North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, Calif. 90042
Event details: Organizers are asking attendees to come prepared to make noise with whistles and drums and to carry posters and banners. They’re also asking attendees to bring groceries for families who are unable to or are too scared to leave their homes. Recommended donations include canned goods, toiletries and tortillas, cereals or bags of beans and rice.
Glendale
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 613 E. Broadway, Glendale, Calif. 91206
Event details: The event will take place in the large outdoor plaza behind Glendale City Hall.
Monterey Park
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of S. Atlantic Boulevard and West Riggin Street, Monterey Park, Calif. 91754
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Alhambra
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 24 N. Garfield Ave., Alhambra, Calif. 91801
Event details: The event is at Renaissance Plaza. Organizers say there are plenty of free-parking structures around the area for attendees.
Pico-Robertson Neighborhood
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of La Cienega and West Pico boulevards, Los Angeles, Calif. 90035
Event details: The stationary rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
West Hollywood
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, Calif. 90069
Event details: This rally will take place on mainly flat ground in West Hollywood Park.
Burbank
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank, Calif. 91505
Event details: The rally will take place at Abraham Lincoln Park on mainly flat ground, and bathrooms will be accessible to participants.
Pasadena
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, Calif. 91106
Event details: This march will begin at Pasadena City College and end at Pasadena City Hall. Those who choose not to march can assemble directly at the Pasadena City Hall steps, at 100 N. Garfield Ave. Organizers say the main event at City Hall will include music and speakers.
Beverly Hills
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 9439 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, Calif. 90210
Event details: Organizers say the rally will take place at Beverly Hills Garden Park between N. Beverly and Canon drives. Public parking is available at City Hall and nearby parking structures.
Lynwood
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Imperial Highway and Long Beach Boulevard, Lynwood, Calif. 90262
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Studio City
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 12051 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, Calif. 91604
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards.
North Hollywood
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, Calif. 91601
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground, and organizers say street parking is available.
Altadena
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 943 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena, Calif. 91001
Event details: Organizers say the rally will take place on the sidewalk in front of where the Altadena Community Church stood before it burned in the Eaton fire. The event is also intended as a demonstration of support for Altadena’s recovery.
Westchester
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: The intersection of South La Tijera and Sepulveda boulevards, Los Angeles, Calif. 90045
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Hawthorne
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and West 120th Street, Hawthorne, Calif. 90250
Event details: The rally will take place at Hawthorne Boulevard and West 120th Street on mainly flat ground.
Paramount
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Paramount and Alondra boulevards, Paramount, Calif. 90723
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
El Segundo
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Main Street and West Imperial Avenue, El Segundo, Calif. 90245
Event details: Billed as family-friendly, the rally will take place at the El Segundo sign on the corner of Main Street and West Imperial Avenue. Organizers say the “honk and wave” visibility event will have attendees on the grass area. They say volunteers will be on hand in case of counterprotests to help de-escalate tensions.
Whittier
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 13420 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, Calif. 90605
Event details: The stationary demonstration will take place along southeast Whittier Boulevard and Painter Avenue. Organizers encourage attendees to park at the Quad at Whittier shopping mall and stand alongside the sidewalk.
San Dimas
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of West Bonita Avenue and West Arrow Highway, San Dimas, Calif. 91773
Event details: This rally will take on mainly flat ground by the covered wagon and welcome sign.
Malibu
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 23519 W. Civic Center Way, Malibu, Calif. 90265
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground at the Malibu Library, and restrooms will be accessible to attendees.
Westminster
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 9193 Bolsa Ave., Westminster, Calif. 92683
Event details: This stationary protest will take place in Little Saigon. Organizers recommend parking in the Asian Village Plaza, the back lot of Westminster Colony Plaza or the overflow parking lot of the ABC Supermarket and Bank of America. There is also street parking along Bishop Place.
Claremont
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Foothill and Indian Hill boulevards, Claremont, Calif. 91711
Event details: Organizers caution there is limited public parking in the lot on the northwest corner of the intersection of Foothill and North Indian Hill boulevards. The U.S. Bank parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection and the Methodist Church parking lot are not available for protest parking that day. Avoid parking in the lot on the southeast corner of the intersection; organizers say attendees who do so are at risk of being towed.
Santa Clarita
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 24292 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, Calif. 91355
Event details: The family-friendly event will occur on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. Organizers recommend attendees wear sun protection including hats and sunscreen.
Thousand Oaks
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Lynn Road and West Hillcrest Drive, Thousands Oaks, Calif. 91360
Event details: This stationary event will take place on the north corner of the intersection in front of the “City of Thousand Oaks” sign.
Venice Beach
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 1 Windward Ave., Venice, Calif. 90291
Event details: This outdoor rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Monrovia
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, Calif. 91016
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Baldwin Park
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Highway 10 overpass at Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, Calif. 91706
Event details: This rally will take place on the Highway 10 overpass. Organizers recommend attendees park in the nearby Food for Less parking lot, at 3000 Baldwin Park Blvd., then walk up to the overpass.
Santa Monica
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of Montana and Ocean avenues, Santa Monica, Calif. 90401
Event details: Organizers say the demonstration will take place at Palisades Park. Attendees are encouraged to wear sun protection and bring water. The event will include a DJ, and information booths from the American Civil Liberties Union and others.
Encino
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 16501 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif. 91436
Event details: The rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Lakewood
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 5050 Clark Ave., Lakewood, Calif. 90712
Event details: Organizers say the stationary rally will take place at Lakewood City Hall. Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable goods to donate for those in need.
Torrance
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 3031 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, Calif. 90503
Event details: This march begins at El Prado Park, and attendees will walk to Torrance City Hall. For those who do not wish to march, the main event will take place at Torrance City Hall starting at 10:30 a.m.
Covina
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 400 N. Citrus Ave., Covina, Calif. 91723
Event details: The event will take place at Heritage Plaza Park on mainly flat ground.
Northridge
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, Calif. 91330
Event details: Demonstrators will gather and protest at the Cal State Northridge statue on the corner of Nordhoff Street and Zelzah Avenue.
Topanga Canyon
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 101 S. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, Calif. 90290
Event details: The protest will take place at Topanga Canyon Town Center and will include music, a guest speaker and food for purchase from La Chingona Tacos.
Long Beach
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: Intersection of East Ocean Boulevard and Temple Avenue, Long Beach, Calif. 90803
Event details: The protest will take place at Bluff Park on Ocean Boulevard. Attendees will assemble between the Long Beach Museum of Art and Temple Avenue. Organizers encourage attendees to bring their own posters, water, snacks, comfortable shoes and sun protection. Parking can be an issue, so allow time to find a space in the neighborhood, or find a spot at metered parking in the Junipero beach lot, organizers said.
Woodland Hills
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, Calif. 91367
Event details: This rally will take place on mainly flat ground.
Sherman Oaks
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: The intersection of Sepulveda and Ventura boulevards Los Angeles CA 91403
Event details: The rally is set to take place on mainly flat ground.
East Hollywood
- Route
-
- Share via
-
-
Address: The intersection of Hollywood Blvd and North Vermont Ave, Los Angeles CA 90027
Event details: The event will take place on mainly flat ground on this East Hollywood street corner.