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Live California governor's debate

At governor’s debate, Democratic candidates hope to build momentum after Swalwell’s exit

By Los Angeles Times staff
California governor candidates are set to take the stage at Pomona College for a debate ahead of the 2026 primaries.
California governor candidates Xavier Becerra, Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton, Matt Mahan, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer, Tony Thurmond and Antonio Villaraigosa are set to take the stage at Pomona College for a debate ahead of the 2026 primaries.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

What you need to know:

  • Eight gubernatorial candidates are expected to take the stage Tuesday evening at Pomona College in what is being billed as the “largest” debate so far this election.
  • The Democratic candidates include former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire hedge fund founder Tom Steyer, California Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
  • For the Republicans, former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are expected to attend.

How to watch the California governor’s debate

Eight candidates for California governor, including Xavier Becerra, seen here, are set to debate Tuesday.
Eight candidates for California governor, including Xavier Becerra, seen here, are set to debate Tuesday.
(Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Kevin Rector

Eight candidates for California governor are set to participate Tuesday evening in the latest debate of the campaign.

Among those scheduled to appear are Republican frontrunners Steve Hilton, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, former Fox News host and British political aide; and MAGA-backing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, as well as Democratic frontrunners Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund founder turned clean energy crusader; Xavier Becerra, a former congressman, California attorney general and U.S. Health and Human Services secretary; and former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter. All those candidates participated in the first debate as well.

Also appearing will be three other Democrats currently polling with single-digit support: San José Mayor Matt Mahan, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

How to watch

The debate, scheduled to last 90 minutes, will be broadcast by CBS stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno and Santa Barbara — including CBS LA and CBS Bay Area, according to organizers. It will be streamed on their websites and on CBS News 24/7.

Qualifications

According to CBS, the stations “invited all candidates with active campaigns who are listed on the ballot and had at least 1% support in both Emerson College and L.A. Times/UC Berkeley polls.”

California’s “jungle” primary is set for June 2. Only the top two performing candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the November election.
Voices

Commentary: Chaos is the leader in California’s hot mess of a governor’s race

Individual portraits, clockwise from top left, of four men and a woman
With the exit of Eric Swalwell, top center, the California governor’s race is even more of a muddle. Candidates include, clockwise from top left, Tom Steyer, Katie Porter, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Anita Chabria
 and Mark Z. Barabak

SACRAMENTO — Eric Swalwell is out — of the California gubernatorial race and Congress, spending time with family, as they say, after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. That could be considered good news for the slew of Democrats who remain in the running, and even the two Republicans currently polling near the top.

But this muddled campaign season has clearly failed to capture voters’ imagination. This despite a sex scandal, a billionaire spending his millions, a dark horse spending tech-bro millions, a debate where the invitations were so controversial the event was canceled and a sheriff seizing ballots in a failed MAGA-pandering stunt. (President Trump ended up backing his opponent.)

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Voices

Commentary: A cheat sheet for the California governor debate: Here’s what to watch for

Candidates for California governor stand on the debate stage
The top candidates for California governor will be meeting Tuesday night in Pomona for the second of three scheduled debates before the June 2 primary.
(Jason Henry / Pool Photo)
By Gustavo Arellano
Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria

Contenders in the race to be California’s next governor will meet on stage Tuesday night for the second of three planned debates before the June 2 primary.

Last week’s meet-up in San Francisco didn’t provide the fireworks or memorable moments the candidates, and many voters, were hoping for — but it did manage to remind us all that ballots will hit mailboxes in coming days and decisions must be made.

Ahead of the forum at Pomona College in Claremont, a trio of our Times columnists — Gustavo Arellano, Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria — weigh in with a cheat sheet on what to look for, what to expect and why it matters.

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