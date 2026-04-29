At governor’s debate, Democratic candidates hope to build momentum after Swalwell’s exit

How to watch the California governor’s debate

Eight candidates for California governor, including Xavier Becerra, seen here, are set to debate Tuesday.

Eight candidates for California governor are set to participate Tuesday evening in the latest debate of the campaign.

Among those scheduled to appear are Republican frontrunners Steve Hilton, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, former Fox News host and British political aide; and MAGA-backing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, as well as Democratic frontrunners Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund founder turned clean energy crusader; Xavier Becerra, a former congressman, California attorney general and U.S. Health and Human Services secretary; and former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter. All those candidates participated in the first debate as well.

Also appearing will be three other Democrats currently polling with single-digit support: San José Mayor Matt Mahan, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and State Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

How to watch

The debate, scheduled to last 90 minutes, will be broadcast by CBS stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno and Santa Barbara — including CBS LA and CBS Bay Area, according to organizers. It will be streamed on their websites and on CBS News 24/7.

Qualifications

According to CBS, the stations “invited all candidates with active campaigns who are listed on the ballot and had at least 1% support in both Emerson College and L.A. Times/UC Berkeley polls.”

California’s “jungle” primary is set for June 2. Only the top two performing candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the November election.

