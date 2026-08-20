Bass and Raman to face each other in first debate of runoff election

The political winds Bass and Raman must tame at tonight’s debate

It’s expected to be a standing room-only crowd this evening at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, as Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman face off in their first debate since the June primary.

Both mayoral candidates come in facing the gale force of an angry electorate in a year when American voters have decided they’re tired of the powers that be, whether the incumbents are moderate Democrats or MAGA Republicans.

But there are other political winds that both Bass and Raman must handle successfully — and fast — to win in November and which they must begin to tame for real at tonight’s faceoff.

Literal and metaphorical winds have defined Bass’ first term, from the gusts that fueled the Palisades fire to the ICE and Border Patrol tyrannical tornados that leveled swaths of the Southland to the breezes that have swept through the ruins of the Lineage warehouse in Boyle Heights and enveloped the Eastside and beyond with a gag-inducing stench every day since mid-June. Then there was the political whoopie cushion that the Bass campaign farted out last week when her social media account celebrated a poll that said she was ahead of Raman by 17 points only to have to delete the post when my Times colleague Noah Goldberg reported the survey was as fake as Spencer Pratt’s vow to leave Los Angeles if he didn’t become L.A.’s next mayor.

Raman, meanwhile, must decide how hard will she hitch her sails to the democratic socialist currents that have upended the Democratic Party establishment nationwide. The two-term councilmember was a pioneer in that movement, scoring an upset victory in 2020 and ushering in an era where she and three other members of the Democratic Socialist of America’s L.A. chapter sit on the city council. But those colleagues — Eunisses Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martínez and Ysabel Jurado —have all publicly endorsed Bass, something Raman had also done until she decided to challenge the mayor. And while her supporters are enthusiastic and committed, Raman has to win over Pratt supporters and Latino voters who think democratic socialism is a scary commie cyclone that cannot further establish itself in L.A.

Both candidates keep trying and failing to find a calming zephyr that will guide their campaigns to victory. Will Bass or Raman find their winning jet streams tonight — or will they both just blow a lot of hot air?