Bass and Raman to face each other in first debate of runoff election

Here is what you need to know:
- Wednesday‘s debate between Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT and will be streamed on Zoom.
- Fox 11 reporter Phil Shuman will be the lead moderator of the debate, which was organized by the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn. and co-sponsored by the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council and the Sherman Oaks/Encino Chamber of Commerce.
- Bass and Raman advanced to the Nov. 3 runoff election after a bruising primary election that attracted national attention, partly due to the campaign of reality television personality Spencer Pratt.
- Bass earned 34% of the votes cast in the primary election while Raman received 29%. Pratt came in third and failed to make the runoff.
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The political winds Bass and Raman must tame at tonight’s debate
It’s expected to be a standing room-only crowd this evening at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, as Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman face off in their first debate since the June primary.
Both mayoral candidates come in facing the gale force of an angry electorate in a year when American voters have decided they’re tired of the powers that be, whether the incumbents are moderate Democrats or MAGA Republicans.
But there are other political winds that both Bass and Raman must handle successfully — and fast — to win in November and which they must begin to tame for real at tonight’s faceoff.
Literal and metaphorical winds have defined Bass’ first term, from the gusts that fueled the Palisades fire to the ICE and Border Patrol tyrannical tornados that leveled swaths of the Southland to the breezes that have swept through the ruins of the Lineage warehouse in Boyle Heights and enveloped the Eastside and beyond with a gag-inducing stench every day since mid-June. Then there was the political whoopie cushion that the Bass campaign farted out last week when her social media account celebrated a poll that said she was ahead of Raman by 17 points only to have to delete the post when my Times colleague Noah Goldberg reported the survey was as fake as Spencer Pratt’s vow to leave Los Angeles if he didn’t become L.A.’s next mayor.
Raman, meanwhile, must decide how hard will she hitch her sails to the democratic socialist currents that have upended the Democratic Party establishment nationwide. The two-term councilmember was a pioneer in that movement, scoring an upset victory in 2020 and ushering in an era where she and three other members of the Democratic Socialist of America’s L.A. chapter sit on the city council. But those colleagues — Eunisses Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martínez and Ysabel Jurado —have all publicly endorsed Bass, something Raman had also done until she decided to challenge the mayor. And while her supporters are enthusiastic and committed, Raman has to win over Pratt supporters and Latino voters who think democratic socialism is a scary commie cyclone that cannot further establish itself in L.A.
Both candidates keep trying and failing to find a calming zephyr that will guide their campaigns to victory. Will Bass or Raman find their winning jet streams tonight — or will they both just blow a lot of hot air?
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Raman will lose homelessness committee chair as mayoral race heats up, sources say
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman is expected to lose her leadership role on the L.A. City Council’s Housing and Homelessness Committee, which she has chaired since 2023, according to people familiar with the situation.
Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson is planning to announce this week that the committee will be split into a housing committee and a homelessness committee — neither of which will be led by Raman, the people said.
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Hot topics that could dominate the debate
The first mayor’s debate of the general election is likely to focus on some key issues facing the city:
Homelessness: a new report shows that homelessness in the city rose for the first time in three years. Mayor Karen Bass has pointed to previous reductions in the homeless count as a key reason she deserves reelection. What are the numbers? Well, it’s complicated. Challenger Nithya Raman might also come under some tough questioning over her leadership of the L.A. City Council’s homelessness committee — and her stance on the city’s anti-camping law.
- Boyle Heights fire: A massive fire that burned for days at an Eastside warehouse has become a summer political drama involving health concerns over rotting meat and poor air quality. Now, questions linger over whether the warehouse should be rebuilt.
- Wildfire recovery: Bass struggled in the months after the 2025 Palisades fire amid concerns about the city’s preparedness. Rebuilding is going on, and the Palisades is beginning to come back to life. But is it enough?
- State of the city: Polls show Angelenos are not happy with the state of the city. By most measures, the region successfully hosted the World Cup, a good sign for the 2028 Olympics. But the upcoming Games also pose a financial risk to city taxpayers. The Wilshire subway extension opened, but the Automated People Mover at LAX keeps getting delayed.
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Bass says Raman missed nearly 3,000 City Council votes
Karen Bass’ campaign and its supporters tried out a new line of attack against Nithya Raman Wednesday, saying she missed nearly 3,000 L.A. City Council votes from when she took office in late 2020 through this summer, according to a tally kept in city files.
Raman’s team cited her role as the city’s representative on the South Coast Air Quality Management District as the reason for most of her absences.
Bass’ camp said Raman missed about 14% of all votes.
According to a survey by The Times, Raman missed the second-most meetings of all councilmembers between the start of 2025 and summer of 2026. The only councilmember who missed more was Councilmember Curren Price, who was ill for much of that time.
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Raman campaign plans to hire controversial strategy group that advised Graham Platner
Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman plans to hire the controversial progressive consulting group Fight Agency to produce television advertisements for her mayoral campaign, a spokesperson said Wednesday, drawing a quick condemnation from the rival campaign of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.
Fight Agency is best known for its work on campaigns for New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and for Graham Platner, the former Democratic primary candidate for a Maine Senate seat who withdrew after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her. Platner denied the allegation.
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A lot is at stake in Bass, Raman debate: What to watch for
Tonight’s debate in some ways mark the beginning of the Los Angeles mayor’s race.
While both candidates have been campaigning, this will be the first time since the primary they have been on-stage to debate issues.
So what is the state of the race?
- There has been no public, credible polling in the head-to-head between Bass and Raman. Bass out-polled Raman in the primary. But polls suggested Raman would pose a significant challenge to the incumbent if she made it into the runoff.
- Bass out-raised Raman by more than $300,000 in the first fundraising period of the general election. The mayor took in more than $510,000 in June, which her campaign said was the most they had raised in a single month throughout her campaign for reelection. Raman raised just over $170,000 in the same reporting period, which covers contributions through June 30.
- The primary debates had multiple candidates, so it could feel like a free-for-all at times. When Spencer Pratt was on stage, he got a lot of attention and focused much of his attention on attacking Bass and Raman. Pratt came in third place. Tonight’s debate will give us a sense of how they interact without him there.
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What is Spencer Pratt thinking? Oh, a lot!
One person who won’t be on the debate stage is Spencer Pratt, who came in third in the June 2 primary election.
But Pratt still has plenty of thoughts!
“Tonight we have to endure a “debate” between 2 clowns who are currently in charge of Los Angeles, but both trying to convince you they have no power, whatsoever, so they can dodge responsibility for the most objectively screwed city in the country,” Pratt wrote on his Substack. “One clown has been pretending that she simply needs more time to “finish the job” (whatever that means), and the other is pretending that she’s had zero role in government, whatsoever.”
The breakout candidate came out of nowhere to dominate the public’s attention earlier this year. He had viral moments during a televised debate with Bass and Raman. Even more grabbing were the online videos that portrayed him as a superhero saving L.A. from Bass and other high-profile Democrats.
Pratt, who received almost 26% of the vote, has not endorsed in the race.
Recently, he said he met with President Trump about federal tax credits for Hollywood.
Pratt was seen as doing well during his debates with Bass and Raman. And on his Substack, he makes clear he feels he won those debates handily.
Will he watch the debate? And where will his supporters go?
In June, we asked some of them that question.
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Bass, Raman face off for first time since bruising primary
This will be the first debate between Raman and Bass since they made it to L.A.’s mayoral runoff in June.
The primary election ended with Bass winning 34% of the vote, Raman at 29% and Spencer Pratt at 26%.
Bass and Raman, both Democrats, were once allies at City Hall until Raman decided to challenge the incumbent mayor.
A wild card is where the the Pratt voters will go in November.
Pratt, a onetime reality TV star who lost his home in the Palisades fire, slammed both Bass and Raman.
Raman, generally speaking, is running to the left of Bass on such issues as policing and homelessness.
How did your neighborhood vote in the primary election? Check out out analysis and map.
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How to watch the mayor’s debate
The debate is being hosted by the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn. and begins Wednesday at 7 p.m.
More information can be found about the debate and how to stream it on zoom at the group’s website.
Audio of the debate between Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman also will be streamed on LAist.com.