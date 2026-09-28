Becerra and Hilton take debate stage days before voters receive mail-in ballots

What you need to know:



Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton will face off in an hourlong debate hosted by CNN that begins 6 p.m. PT.

The debate will be aired live on CNN and can be streamed online for subscribers of the television channel.

A recent poll co-sponsored by The Times found Becerra leading Hilton 58% to 33%. The poll, conducted by the the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, also found California voters identify the high cost of living as their top concern, followed closely by opposition to the Trump administration.