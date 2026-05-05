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Live CNN's California governor debate

California governor candidates face off after fiery debate

Follow live updates, analysis, and highlights from CNN’s 2026 debate between California governor candidates. See how candidates, including Xavier Becerra, Steve Hilton, and Tom Steyer, take on the issues after last week’s debate.

By Los Angeles Times staff
California state Capitol
California governor candidates Xavier Becerra, Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton, Matt Mahan, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Antonio Villaraigosa are set to take the stage for a debate airing live on CNN ahead of the 2026 election.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

What you need to know:

  • Seven California gubernatorial candidates will face off in a debate airing live on CNN at 6 p.m. PT.
  • The Republican candidates scheduled to participate include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton.
  • The Democratic candidates scheduled to participate include former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire hedge fund founder Tom Steyer and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists Gustavo Arellano, Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria.

Voices

Column: Here’s who (we think) won the chaotic California gubernatorial debate

Katie Porter reacts during a gubernatorial debate at Pomona College in Claremont.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Anita Chabria
Mark Z. Barabak and Gustavo Arellano

Read what our columnists thought of the gubernatorial debate on April 28.

Eight candidates for California governor shared a stage for 90 minutes Tuesday night, their second of three scheduled debates before the June 2 primary.

Read the full story

Your guide to the race for California governor: Who will replace Newsom?

illustration of the California State Capitol
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Phil Willon
 and Seema Mehta

After a long, sleepy start, the race for California governor has turned into a political blockbuster that’s captivated the nation and the state’s fickle electorate with a career-ending scandal, deluge of attack ads and a surprise long-shot candidate now challenging for the lead.

Welcome to your guide to the 2026 California governor’s race.

Read the full story
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Candidates for governor scrap in fiery debate that may grab voter attention, finally

Chad Bianco, left, Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton stand behind podiums and speak into microphones.
Chad Bianco, from left, Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton were among candidates taking part in Tuesday night’s debate held at Pomona College.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Nicole Nixon
 and Seema Mehta

Read our report on the gubernatorial debate that took place on April 28.

The top candidates for California governor clashed over the high costs of gas, housing and homeowner’s insurance in a testy debate Tuesday evening, a fiery exchange that may finally draw voter attention as the June 2 primary election fast approaches.

Read the full story
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