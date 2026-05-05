California governor candidates face off after fiery debate

What you need to know:
- Seven California gubernatorial candidates will face off in a debate airing live on CNN at 6 p.m. PT.
- The Republican candidates scheduled to participate include Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton.
- The Democratic candidates scheduled to participate include former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, billionaire hedge fund founder Tom Steyer and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists Gustavo Arellano, Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria.
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Column: Here’s who (we think) won the chaotic California gubernatorial debate
Read what our columnists thought of the gubernatorial debate on April 28.
Eight candidates for California governor shared a stage for 90 minutes Tuesday night, their second of three scheduled debates before the June 2 primary.
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Your guide to the race for California governor: Who will replace Newsom?
After a long, sleepy start, the race for California governor has turned into a political blockbuster that’s captivated the nation and the state’s fickle electorate with a career-ending scandal, deluge of attack ads and a surprise long-shot candidate now challenging for the lead.
Welcome to your guide to the 2026 California governor’s race.
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Candidates for governor scrap in fiery debate that may grab voter attention, finally
Read our report on the gubernatorial debate that took place on April 28.
The top candidates for California governor clashed over the high costs of gas, housing and homeowner’s insurance in a testy debate Tuesday evening, a fiery exchange that may finally draw voter attention as the June 2 primary election fast approaches.