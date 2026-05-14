Top candidates for California governor face off just weeks before June 2 election

Here’s what you need to know:
- Seven candidates will take the debate stage at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco. The event is organized by CBS News California and the San Francisco Examiner.
- The 90-minute debate will be aired live on CBS stations in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco, which will also stream the event online.
- The candidates expected to participate are Xavier Becerra (D), Chad Bianco (R), Steve Hilton (R), Matt Mahan (D), Katie Porter (D), Tom Steyer (D) and Antonio Villaraigosa (D).
- You can learn more about the candidates in this voter guide. And here is where the candidates stand on housing and homelessness.
Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists Gustavo Arellano, Mark Z. Barabak and Anita Chabria.
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New ground? Or more of the same?
Will the sixth time be the charm?
When the top candidates for California governor take the stage in San Francisco for their sixth — and possibly final — televised debate, will one contender appear so brilliant, so mesmerizing, so commanding and so utterly awe-inspiring that they burst from the pack and stamp themselves as the overwhelming, far-and-away front-runner?
Not likely.
And yet this has been a governor’s race full of surprises — none greater than the rise of Xavier Becerra from the politically dead to his status as, marginally, the candidate to beat.
Becerra’s newfound status was underscored by the bulls-eye attached to him in the last three debates. It’s reasonably certain that he will again be the focus of attacks this evening, from both Republicans and fellow Democrats.
You can expect to hear more about the former Becerra aides who swindled money from a dormant campaign account. Increasingly desperate, his rivals have tried to implicate Becerra in the fraud, though so far their efforts have amounted to smoke and no fire.
You’ll probably also hear more about the 85,000 migrant children “lost” during Becerra’s tenure as Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration. Becerra has defended himself by calling the assertion a Trump-driven attack, though the allegations arise from New York Times reporting. Becerra has also said he was not responsible for what happened to children once they were released from government shelters.
Will the candidates plow new ground?
Will the two Republicans, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, turn on one another, now that polls suggest the GOP might be frozen out in the June 2 primary, resulting in an all-Democratic runoff in November? (This after months of speculation of a Democratic freeze out.)
Will bottom-dwellers Matt Mahan and Antonio Villaraigosa manage something, anything, to pull themselves them into serious contention?
To find out, tune in.
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A question for each candidate
Moderating a gubernatorial debate ain’t no stroll in the sand, as I found out earlier this year when I co-moderated at the California Science Center.
You have to ask questions that will make sense to as many voters as possible, so they must be blander than soft tofu. The candidates will most likely blow past whatever you end up asking, like a horse rushing past the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby. Everyone will blame you for their subsequent bloviations — yet you’ll sound like a spoilsport when you remind them that time’s up.
The moderators at this year’s governor’s debates haven’t done a bad job. But now comes news that at tonight’s forum, hosted by CBS News California and the San Francisco Examiner, the candidates — Xavier Becerra, Chad Bianco, Steve Hilton, Matt Mahan, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Antonio Villaraigosa — will be allowed to query each other.
Heaven help us all.
Expect grandstanding, nitpicking and the type of elevated discourse found in an episode of Ms. Rachel. But in case anyone needs suggestions, here are some questions, tailored for each candidate.
To Becerra: Your transformation from also-ran to top-tier candidate has been remarkable. Your message never really changed, so where was all this buzz earlier?
To Bianco: You’ve spent this entire year auditioning to be cast as a live-action version of Yosemite Sam. Who on this stage is your Bugs Bunny?
To Mahan: Who are you, again?
To Porter: When was the last time you screamed at a staffer?
To Steyer: You’ve spent nearly $180 million of your own money so far, yet your campaign seems to have hit a ceiling. You also spent more than $345 million on your failed 2020 presidential run. How much would you drop if you ran for San Francisco dog catcher?
To Villaraigosa: How much does it bother you that Becerra — your longtime frenemy, whom you creamed in the 2001 Los Angeles mayoral primary — now stands at the cusp of becoming the first elected Latino governor of California, while you’ll have failed twice to attain that prize?
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Becerra sees momentum, money and movement in the polls in governor’s race
Xavier Becerra, a former Cabinet secretary in President Biden’s administration, appears to be surging in the wildly unsettled California governor’s race.
Until recently, the former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary had been mired in the single digits in polling to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom and lead the nation’s most populous state.
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How a Trump-endorsed Republican could become California’s next governor
Steve Hilton is a former Fox News host who has unexpectedly emerged as a leading candidate in the race for governor with a message that California is a failed state in need of radical reform.
But his sudden rise in California politics comes a decade and a half after he pitched the U.K. Conservative Party with a very different idea: Britain could learn a lot from the Golden State.
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Election officials urge early mail-in voting, warn about ‘misinformation’
SACRAMENTO — State election officials warned voters Tuesday to send their mail-in ballots in early after changes at the U.S. Postal Service that have led to slower mail service throughout California.
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber said vote-by-mail ballots should be put in the mail at least a week before the June 2 election.
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‘Extremely scary’: Specter of an all-GOP governor’s race spurs push to remake open primary
Voters in California may get a chance to remake the state’s open primary system in two years.
Political consultant Steve Maviglio filed an application Friday with state officials that seeks to alter California’s voting system by reverting to a traditional primary. Under the proposal, the top candidates from each party would advance to the general election in November.
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Steyer campaign staffer linked to video of rival Katie Porter berating staff
A briefing memo obtained by The Times appears to support former Rep. Katie Porter’s accusation that a Tom Steyer staffer leaked a video of her yelling at an employee, an outburst that tainted her gubernatorial prospects when the video became public.
The video, which was obtained in October by Politico, showed Porter erupting at a staff member who appeared in the background of a prerecorded Zoom call between the former congresswoman and then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.