Top candidates for California governor face off just weeks before June 2 election

New ground? Or more of the same?

Will the sixth time be the charm?

When the top candidates for California governor take the stage in San Francisco for their sixth — and possibly final — televised debate, will one contender appear so brilliant, so mesmerizing, so commanding and so utterly awe-inspiring that they burst from the pack and stamp themselves as the overwhelming, far-and-away front-runner?

Not likely.

And yet this has been a governor’s race full of surprises — none greater than the rise of Xavier Becerra from the politically dead to his status as, marginally, the candidate to beat.

Becerra’s newfound status was underscored by the bulls-eye attached to him in the last three debates. It’s reasonably certain that he will again be the focus of attacks this evening, from both Republicans and fellow Democrats.

You can expect to hear more about the former Becerra aides who swindled money from a dormant campaign account. Increasingly desperate, his rivals have tried to implicate Becerra in the fraud, though so far their efforts have amounted to smoke and no fire.

You’ll probably also hear more about the 85,000 migrant children “lost” during Becerra’s tenure as Health and Human Services secretary in the Biden administration. Becerra has defended himself by calling the assertion a Trump-driven attack, though the allegations arise from New York Times reporting. Becerra has also said he was not responsible for what happened to children once they were released from government shelters.

Will the candidates plow new ground?

Will the two Republicans, Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco, turn on one another, now that polls suggest the GOP might be frozen out in the June 2 primary, resulting in an all-Democratic runoff in November? (This after months of speculation of a Democratic freeze out.)

Will bottom-dwellers Matt Mahan and Antonio Villaraigosa manage something, anything, to pull themselves them into serious contention?

To find out, tune in.