Major storm slams Southern California, bringing mudslide, flooding risk

By Los Angeles Times staff
Bob Ganguin of Altadena places sandbags at the end of his driveway in preparation for the forecasted storm to arrive Tuesday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Here’s what we know so far:

  • A flood watch has been extended through Thursday for almost all of Southern California, while much of the rest of the state will remain under a flood watch until at least Friday.
  • The first burst of heavy rain arrived overnight Tuesday and will be followed by a possible second belt Wednesday morning, which could elevate the risk of flooding and mudslides.
  • Southern California’s coastal areas and valleys are forecast to get anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.
  • In the foothills and mountains, totals will reach even higher, up to 10 inches of rain over the five-day period.
Major storm slams in Southern California, flash flood warnings issued

Umbrellas came out in downtown Los Angeles
Umbrellas came out in downtown Los Angeles as a light rain began to fall Dec. 23, 2025. A big winter storm is expected to pass through the Southland in the evening.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace Toohey
 and Gavin J. Quinton

A major atmospheric-river storm walloping the state with heavy rains, strong winds and major snow has landed in Southern California, bringing what forecasters say is likely to become the region’s worst Christmas storm in recent memory.

A flash flood warning was issued for several areas including the Altadena burn zone.

Holiday storm: SoCal evacuations, road closures and safety tips

Los Angeles County Public Works Department workers load sandbags into a resident's car.
L.A. County workers load sandbags into a resident’s car in Altadena on Monday.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Gavin J. Quinton
 and Clara Harter

Southern California is bracing for record rainfall this week, with forecasters predicting five straight days of precipitation through the holiday.

Travelers should proceed with caution, county emergency officials warned. With peak rainfall expected Tuesday night through Thursday, safety crews have closed roads along the coast and in the mountains and issued evacuation warnings and orders to vulnerable residents in burn scar areas.

