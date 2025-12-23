Major storm slams Southern California, bringing mudslide, flooding risk

Major storm slams in Southern California, flash flood warnings issued

Umbrellas came out in downtown Los Angeles as a light rain began to fall Dec. 23, 2025. A big winter storm is expected to pass through the Southland in the evening.

A major atmospheric-river storm walloping the state with heavy rains, strong winds and major snow has landed in Southern California, bringing what forecasters say is likely to become the region’s worst Christmas storm in recent memory.

A flash flood warning was issued for several areas including the Altadena burn zone.