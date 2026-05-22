Garden Grove gas leak: Live evacuation maps, closures and updates

- A leaking chemical tank is going to fail or explode in an “unprecedented” event that saw officials order thousands of Orange County residents to evacuate parts of six cities until it happens, authorities announced Friday afternoon.
- Evacuations around the failing tank in Garden Grove expanded to include tens of thousands of residents in six Orange County cities: Garden Grove, Cypress, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park and Westminster.
- The current plan was for hazmat crews to monitor the tank’s temperature. Officials have established a temperature threshold at which they will pull all crews from the area. The tank will then either explode or leak as it expands, ripping the tank.
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Garden Grove chemical leak: Evacuations, closures, shelters
A failing tank in Garden Grove holding toxic chemicals has prompted major evacuations covering six Orange County cities, and officials are not sure when the orders will be lifted.
Evacuation area
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What is Methyl methacrylate?
Methyl methacrylate is a highly toxic, flammable liquid used in the production of plastics, according the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
It can easily evaporate and linger near the ground as a dangerous vapor. If inhaled at high levels, these fumes can aggravate a person’s lungs, causing coughing, wheezing and chest tightness. It can also cause nausea, dizziness and skin irritation.
Although the EPA has classified the chemical as “not likely” carcinogenic to humans, long-term exposure has been linked to serious organ damage.
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Inside the leaking chemical tank and the danger it poses
Officials say the leaking chemical tank in Garden Grove poses an “unprecedented” situation.
Here is what they are saying the situation is:
- The Orange County Fire Authority initially responded to reports of a hazardous materials incident at a business in the 12000 block of Western Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Upon arriving at the scene, they determined that methyl methacrylate, a volatile liquid used to make plastic, was leaking out of a 34,000-gallon vat.
- The fire authority’s hazardous materials response team began dousing the tanks at a Garden Grove facility Thursday, prompting an initial evacuation order that was lifted later that day. But on Friday morning, officials said a faulty valve and the inability to remove and neutralize the toxic chemical inside the tank had escalated the incident and left them certain that the large tank would, at some point, either fail, leaking thousands of gallons, or explode.
- The tank, holding about 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of chemicals, was described as being “in crisis” Friday. “At that point, we know the tank is going into thermal runaway,” said Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey during a news conference Friday. “There are literally two options left remaining. The tank fails and spills a total of about six to 7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot in that area. Or, two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks around them that have fuel or chemicals in them as well.”
- The current plan, Covey said, was for hazmat crews to monitor the temperature of the tank. Officials have recognized a set temperature at which they will pull all crews away from the area. The tank will then either explode or leak as it expands, ripping the tank.
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Chemical leak is occurring at aerospace facility
The incident took place at GKN Aerospace, which builds engine structures, landing gear and other products for commercial and military aircraft.
“The company actually creates acrylic plastics for the aerospace industry, and that’s the reason for the chemical,” said Orange County fire spokesperson Larry Kurtz.. “The problem with this chemical is it is a possible flammable liquid, and it does have exothermic properties.” This means that the chemical can release heat when a reaction is triggered.
Firefighters used large unmanned firefighting hoses to help cool the leaking tank on Thursday, while industrial cleanup contractors will help with the next phase of the operation.
A spokesperson for GKN Aerospace said that they are responding to the situation and working with fire crews and specialized hazardous materials teams.