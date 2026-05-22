Garden Grove gas leak: Live evacuation maps, closures and updates

What is Methyl methacrylate?

Methyl methacrylate is a highly toxic, flammable liquid used in the production of plastics, according the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It can easily evaporate and linger near the ground as a dangerous vapor. If inhaled at high levels, these fumes can aggravate a person’s lungs, causing coughing, wheezing and chest tightness. It can also cause nausea, dizziness and skin irritation.

Although the EPA has classified the chemical as “not likely” carcinogenic to humans, long-term exposure has been linked to serious organ damage.