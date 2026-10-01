Becerra and Hilton square off over housing crisis, AI and immigration in CNN debate

Trump looms large over gubernatorial debate

Hilton consolidated support among California Republicans after President Trump endorsed him ahead of the June primary, a fact Becerra repeatedly raised during the debate.

Becerra on a number of occasions raised Trump’s endorsement of Hilton, as well as his prior expressed support of the president’s policies on issues such as immigration.

“All you ever say is Trump, Trump, Trump, and that’s nothing but an insult to every Californian who is desperate for something to change in this state, and all you’re offering is more of the same,” Hilton said in response.

Becerra countered that Hilton embraced Trump during the primary.

“Your words, ‘Trump, Trump, Trump,’ because he is your supporter,” Becerra said. “You chased his endorsement.”

Registered California Democratic voters outnumber Republicans nearly two-to-one, and the president is deeply unpopular among the state’s voters. But Trump’s approval ratings have dropped among the state’s Republicans, so his endorsement, which was a boon in the primary, could be an albatross in the Nov. 3 general election.

Becerra’s campaign rolled out a website Wednesday evening highlighting Hilton’s history of positive comments about the president and his policies, including about immigration, data centers and tariffs.

Hilton said in an interview Monday that while he was “honored” by Trump’s endorsement, he is his own man. And he argued that while the president’s support has fallen among California voters in recent polls, his has risen.

Asked whether he considered himself part of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, Hilton said he eschewed such labels and is running a nonpartisan campaign focused on kitchen table issues facing all Californians.

“I’m very much focused on practical things to help make people’s lives better,” he said.

“We’ve had way too much ideology, both in policy and politics, and I think my response to the moment right now in California is people are sick of all of that,” Hilton said. “They just want life to be a little easier, less expensive, less of a hassle, and so I’m very focused on that.”