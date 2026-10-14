Bass and Raman face off in high-stakes debate just weeks before Election Day

What you need to know:
- Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman face off at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo 52, will be aired live on both broadcast channels and streamed online at nbcla.com and telemundo52.com.
- Taking place just three weeks before Election Day, the debate comes as Raman’s campaign appears to have momentum. A recent Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll found 39% of likely voters favor her, compared with 28% for Bass. But a large number of voters — 33% — said they were undecided.
- The mayoral race has shaped up to be a generational showdown with younger voters favoring Raman and older voters for Bass. You can find more information on both candidates in our voter guide.
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Bass faces pressure to win over undecided, conservative voters
Spencer Pratt may have been eliminated in the mayoral race, but his supporters still loom large.
Mayor Karen Bass enters tonight’s debate with a clear objective — to win over as many of the 33% of voters who said they were undecided in a recent Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll as possible.
A large number of undecided voters can be linked to the elimination of Pratt in the June 2 primary, said Mark DiCamillo, the director of the Berkeley IGS Poll.
Among those Pratt voters who have decided their preferred candidate for next month’s general election, 22% favored Bass compared with 16% for Councilmember Nithya Raman.
Another complication to Bass’ campaign is her dwindling support from Latino supporters.
Among Latino voters, Raman leads Bass, 45% to 21%, with 34% undecided, the Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll showed.
That would be a shift from the primary, where Bass carried 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods compared with seven for Raman, according to a Times analysis of election data.
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Live chat: Our columnists analyze L.A.’s mayoral debate
Ali: The stakes are high for both contenders, yet I wonder how many Angelenos will be watching.
It’s surprising the number of otherwise politically aware folks who had no idea the debate was taking place tonight until I mentioned it. Then they were irked to find it airing on network TV: “Who still has cable?!” Apparently, venturing onto Telemundo or NBC’s live feed is a bridge too far. But it shouldn’t be.
Raman is still a mystery to many, even though she’s polling ahead. Tonight, she needs to definitively show who she is beyond The Candidate Who Is Not Karen Bass. Bass has to defend her record, of course, but also contend with the electorate’s insatiable need for change — even if they know very little about what that change may bring.
As for the rest of us? Tune in! The future of L.A. requires your attention.
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What we’re watching for
We’ve been covering the mayor’s race for more than a year now, and we’ve finally reached the final televised debate. Here are a few things we’ll be watching for in tonight’s head-to-head between Mayor Karen Bass and her challenger, Councilmember Nithya Raman.
Police Chief Politics: Bass criticized Raman last week for appearing on an Instagram video where she used the phrase “only you can stop fascist liars” before calling for the removal of Police Chief Jim McDonnell.
Raman countered that she used the words “fascist liars” to refer to Trump, not McDonnell or the LAPD. She said an Instagram influencer had edited the video in a way that distorted her words.
We’ll be looking to see how hard Bass will go after Raman on the issue, and whether Raman will clarify her timetable for replacing McDonnell.
Stressed or Serene?: The last time these two candidates took the stage for an NBC4/Telemundo52 debate, critics agreed that Nithya Raman struggled to find her footing. She stumbled over some of her answers, dealing with Bass’ calm experience on one side and Spencer Pratt’s bombastic, outsider energy on the other.
With Raman now leading in several polls, keep an eye out for whether she is more comfortable on the debate stage than in the past. Meanwhile, will Bass ramp up the attacks even further than she did in the Sherman Oaks debate in August?
Fire and Fury: The January 2025 wildfires haven’t played a large part in any of the one-on-one debates between Bass and Raman, despite being one of the major reasons that Bass’ favorability ratings tumbled last year.
At the last NBC4/Telemundo52 debate, which came before the June 2 primary, Bass was asked to defend her record over the wildfires, but it was Pratt (not Raman) who took the opportunity to critique the mayor over the fires.
Tuesday could be Raman’s last chance to remind voters of one of Bass’ biggest liabilities.
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What to know about the debate
Weeks away from the Nov. 3 election, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman will face off in their only live televised debate.
The debate, being conducted in partnership with Loyola Marymount University, will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and be moderated by NBC4 news anchor Colleen Williams, NBC4 chief political reporter Conan Nolan and Telemundo 52 news anchor Alejandra Ortiz.
You can follow along the L.A. Times live coverage of the debate here.
Both NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will air the debate live, and stream the event at nbcla.com and telemundo52.com. LAist is also streaming the debate live at 89.3 FM.