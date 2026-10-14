Bass and Raman face off in high-stakes debate just weeks before Election Day

Bass faces pressure to win over undecided, conservative voters

Spencer Pratt may have been eliminated in the mayoral race, but his supporters still loom large.

Mayor Karen Bass enters tonight’s debate with a clear objective — to win over as many of the 33% of voters who said they were undecided in a recent Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll as possible.

A large number of undecided voters can be linked to the elimination of Pratt in the June 2 primary, said Mark DiCamillo, the director of the Berkeley IGS Poll.

Among those Pratt voters who have decided their preferred candidate for next month’s general election, 22% favored Bass compared with 16% for Councilmember Nithya Raman.

Another complication to Bass’ campaign is her dwindling support from Latino supporters.

Among Latino voters, Raman leads Bass, 45% to 21%, with 34% undecided, the Berkeley IGS/L.A. Times poll showed.

That would be a shift from the primary, where Bass carried 35 Latino-majority neighborhoods compared with seven for Raman, according to a Times analysis of election data.