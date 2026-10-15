Wind gusts up to 70 mph expected to hit Southern California, escalating fire risk

Here’s what you need to know:
- Between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, large swaths of Southern California will see sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts from 40 to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts could reach 70 mph in mountain locations.
- Areas west of the 405 Freeway are at a greater risk for wildfires than those east of the 405, which benefited from rain from post-Tropical Storm Rachel, the weather service said.
- Among other risks are potential power shutoffs, especially for Malibu residents, and heat illness as coastal temperatures reach the 90s.
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From tropical storms to Santa Ana winds, SoCal is the poster child for climate whiplash
Tired of all of those hot, humid storms rolling up from the tropics and making October in Los Angeles feel like August in Miami?
Exhausted from all the news about coastal erosion and flooding?
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L.A. officials say they are prepared for Santa Ana winds
Both the L.A. city and county fire departments are strategically pre-deploying personnel and equipment in advance of this week’s dangerous fire weather. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is also positioning additional firefighters, aircraft and equipment in Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara counties.
Mayor Karen Bass’ office projected confidence that the city was better prepared to handle upcoming red flag conditions.
A spokesperson for the mayor said that all L.A. Department of Water and Power tanks that service hillside areas are full of water, and all open-air reservoirs remain available for firefighting support — with no current concerns about water pressure in the city’s hydrant system.
The L.A. County Fire Department is augmenting staffing by around 100 personnel on Thursday and Friday, according to department spokesperson Pauline McGee. The department is pre-staging resources such as fire engines, strike teams, camp crews, water tenders and drone crews in known high-risk areas including Malibu, the 101 Freeway corridor and the Antelope Valley, she said.
On Tuesday morning, LAFD Capt. Anthony Tubbs said it was too early to know precisely what resources will be positioned and where, noting that “those decisions are made based on the information that we’re provided by the National Weather Service forecasters and our command staff goes through their decision-making process minute by minute.”
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As Santa Ana winds bear down, officials shutter parks to avoid sparking a fire: Here’s what’s closed
With red-flag fire weather warnings in place, several agencies overseeing portions of the Santa Monica Mountains announced Wednesday they were temporarily closing many parks.
In March, California State Parks, the National Park Service, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority announced they would start coordinating park closures across the area whenever the National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings, indicating the risk of a wildfire is high.
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Climate change is weakening Santa Ana winds — but won’t save SoCal from devastating fires
Southern California’s specter of ruinous wildfire is back. The first Santa Ana winds of the season are expected to bring 20- to 40-mph winds, and gusts potentially exceeding 60 mph to valleys and coastal mountain ranges through Friday afternoon.
Scientists have projected that by 2100, human greenhouse gas pollution will cut back the number of days these winds blow. Now, a research team led by UCLA scientists has found it’s already happening.
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What are Santa Ana winds?
What are Santa Ana winds?
Santa Ana winds are strong, dry downslope winds in Southern California and northern Baja California. They’re caused by clockwise circulation around areas of surface high pressure east of the Sierra Nevada in the Great Basin region. These offshore winds occur mainly in the fall, but can arise during other seasons as well.
Read more about the science of the winds here.
Patt Morrison on the “devil winds.”
Graphics: How the winds work.
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Red Flag warning takes effect
A red flag warning is now in effect for parts of Los Angeles County and Ventura County through Saturday at 8 p.m.
The warning covers hillside, mountain and valley areas incliuding the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys as well as much of Ventura County.
A high wind watch was in effect for interior areas of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties.