LAUSD stares down historic walkout as negotiations continue

Negotiations to prevent a Tuesday LAUSD strike are still in progress Monday evening

Maria Soberano drops off her daughters Fernanda, 6, center, and Zofia Avelino, 5, last week at Parmelee Avenue Elementary School.

Negotiations to avert a strike at Los Angeles public schools were going down to the wire, with reports that talks were still in progress Monday evening — leaving the parents of 390,000 students uncertain about what plans to make for Tuesday.

The office of Mayor Karen Bass confirmed Monday evening that she has been involved in trying to bring the negotiating parties together.