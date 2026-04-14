LAUSD stares down historic walkout as negotiations continue

Here’s what we know:
- Los Angeles’ public schools could be closed beginning Tuesday morning if three school district unions go on strike. The three major unions represent teachers, most non-teaching staff and school administrators. In a solidarity pact, they agreed to honor the picket line of any union that had not reached a tentative agreement ahead of Tuesday, April 14.
- Two of the three unions — United Teachers Los Angeles and Associated Administrators of Los Angeles/Teamsters 2010, which represents principals and assistant principals — reached deals with the district over the weekend.
- But Monday evening, marathon negotiations had not yet achieved a deal with Local 99 of Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teacher aides, campus aides, gardeners, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and tech support staff.
- Across the nation’s second-largest school district, families were preparing for a disruption to the delicate balance of work, school and family schedules.
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Negotiations to prevent a Tuesday LAUSD strike are still in progress Monday evening
Negotiations to avert a strike at Los Angeles public schools were going down to the wire, with reports that talks were still in progress Monday evening — leaving the parents of 390,000 students uncertain about what plans to make for Tuesday.
The office of Mayor Karen Bass confirmed Monday evening that she has been involved in trying to bring the negotiating parties together.
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Resources for families if a strike happens
LAUSD has posted lists of food distribution sites and community-based “child supervision” sites that could take in a limited number of children. But children with moderate to severe disabilities cannot be accommodated, the district said, nor can kids younger than 4.
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Anxiety mounts as LAUSD families await word of strike and closed schools Tuesday
For the families of Los Angeles Unified School District students, Monday unfolded with mounting uncertainty — and, for many, deep anxiety — as it remained unclear by the close of the school day whether campuses would shut down amid a potential strike by three unions.
Two of the unions, representing teachers and administrators, reached tentative agreements over the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, Local 99 of Service Employees International Union, which represents some of the district’s lowest-paid employees had not settled. In solidarity, all three unions have pledged to walk out together if any one of them did not make a deal.