Election day 2026: California governor, L.A. mayor and more key races

Vote count for California governor, L.A. mayor could be painfully slow. Don’t expect ‘instant gratification’

An election worker sorts mail ballots to be placed in the signature verification machines at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Ballot Processing Center on Thursday in the City of Industry.

It took three weeks to call a particularly competitive 2022 U.S. House race in California’s Central Valley, the outcome coming down to a couple of hundred votes.

Two years later, state Sen. Laura Richardson waited 17 days to be announced victor of a hotly contested race in South Los Angeles.