Election day 2026: California governor, L.A. mayor and more key races

What you need to know:
- It’s Election Day in California and voters are casting ballots on a handful of major races and measures. Key races in the primary include the L.A. mayoral election and the state gubernatorial election. Here is what’s on the ballot.
- Polls will be open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by that time, you will be able to cast your ballot. Here is what you need to know about voting in the election.
- The stakes are high in California following a redistricting effort last November that could net Democrats an additional five House seats, a major factor in the fight for control of Congress. Here is our comprehensive voter guide for the 2026 primary.
Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists.
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Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election
California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:
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Vote count for California governor, L.A. mayor could be painfully slow. Don’t expect ‘instant gratification’
It took three weeks to call a particularly competitive 2022 U.S. House race in California’s Central Valley, the outcome coming down to a couple of hundred votes.
Two years later, state Sen. Laura Richardson waited 17 days to be announced victor of a hotly contested race in South Los Angeles.
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Their names were on the ballot — but not on the rolls of registered voters
Their names were on the ballot, but several candidates in Tuesday’s primary election were surprised to learn that they couldn’t vote — even for themselves — at polling places in person this week.
A new state law keeps the names and contact information of political candidates confidential — and thus off the voter rolls that can be seen by election workers — unless the candidates opt out of the confidentiality provision, said Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk.
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Bass, Raman or Pratt? Three L.A. residents explain who got their vote for mayor
As the voters deliver their ballots to neighborhood drop-off sites and others wait to vote in person Tuesday, Times reporters fanned out across the city to ask residents whom they planned to support for mayor.
Here is a sample of what voters said about their preferred candidate.