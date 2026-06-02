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Live 2026 Primary

Election day 2026: California governor, L.A. mayor and more key races

By Los Angeles Times staff
A person is silhouetted as they exit the room on the first day of early in-person and ballot drop-off voting.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

What you need to know:

Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists.

Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:

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Vote count for California governor, L.A. mayor could be painfully slow. Don’t expect ‘instant gratification’

An election worker sorts balllots at the Ballot Processing Center on May 28 in the City of Industry.
An election worker sorts mail ballots to be placed in the signature verification machines at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Ballot Processing Center on Thursday in the City of Industry.
(Gary Coronado / For The Times)
By Grace Toohey

It took three weeks to call a particularly competitive 2022 U.S. House race in California’s Central Valley, the outcome coming down to a couple of hundred votes.

Two years later, state Sen. Laura Richardson waited 17 days to be announced victor of a hotly contested race in South Los Angeles.

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Their names were on the ballot — but not on the rolls of registered voters

Voters cast their votes inside Rogers Park Community Center.
Voters cast their ballots inside Rogers Park Community Center in Inglewood on Monday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Sandra McDonald

Their names were on the ballot, but several candidates in Tuesday’s primary election were surprised to learn that they couldn’t vote — even for themselves — at polling places in person this week.

A new state law keeps the names and contact information of political candidates confidential — and thus off the voter rolls that can be seen by election workers — unless the candidates opt out of the confidentiality provision, said Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk.

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Bass, Raman or Pratt? Three L.A. residents explain who got their vote for mayor

Resident casts her vote inside the Westchester Family YMCA Annex.
A Los Angeles voter casts her vote inside the Westchester Family YMCA Annex on Monday. The Statewide Direct Primary Election is on Tuesday, June 2.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Seamus Bozeman
 and Jazmin Alvarado

As the voters deliver their ballots to neighborhood drop-off sites and others wait to vote in person Tuesday, Times reporters fanned out across the city to ask residents whom they planned to support for mayor.

Here is a sample of what voters said about their preferred candidate.

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