Election day 2026: Last-minute guides, key races and updates before you vote today

Your guide to the California attorney general race: Bonta vs. Gates

Incumbent Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, left, enters as a clear favorite after winning 56.6% in the primary against Republican challenger Michael Gates.

Incumbent California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, a former prosecutor and Democratic state legislator, received 56.6% of the June primary vote for the state’s top law enforcement post and is the clear front-runner to win his seat back on Nov. 3.

He again faces former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates, a Republican who finished second in the primary with 37.9% of the vote. A Green Party candidate, Marjorie Mikels, received about 5.4% of the primary vote, failing to advance.