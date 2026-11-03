Election day 2026: Last-minute guides, key races and updates before you vote today

What you need to know:
- It’s election day in California and voters are casting ballots on a handful of major races and measures. Key races in the general election include the L.A. mayoral election between Karen Bass and Nithya Raman and the state gubernatorial election between Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton. Here is our comprehensive voter guide for the 2026 general election.
- Polls will be open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by that time, you will be able to cast your ballot. Here is what you need to know about voting in the election.
Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists.
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Your guide to the California attorney general race: Bonta vs. Gates
Incumbent California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, a former prosecutor and Democratic state legislator, received 56.6% of the June primary vote for the state’s top law enforcement post and is the clear front-runner to win his seat back on Nov. 3.
He again faces former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates, a Republican who finished second in the primary with 37.9% of the vote. A Green Party candidate, Marjorie Mikels, received about 5.4% of the primary vote, failing to advance.
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Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Bass vs. Raman
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is in the fight of her political life, facing a vigorous challenge from City Councilmember Nithya Raman, a savvy campaigner who was until recently a close ally.
Raman publicly endorsed Bass at the start of the year, then launched her own mayoral bid weeks later, saying the city “can’t seem to manage the basics.” She came in second behind Bass in the June 2 primary election, edging out the flashier and more attention-grabbing Spencer Pratt, a onetime reality television star.
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Your last-minute guide to in-person voting for California’s general election
Voter ballots were mailed to all registered California voters starting Oct. 5. But if you prefer to vote in person, here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot ahead of and on election day, Nov. 3.
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Polls open in California
It’s election day and polls officially open at 7 a.m.
Angelenos are going to their nearest vote center to decide on Los Angeles mayor, California governor and more key races.
For more information about what’s on the ballot, read The Times’ comprehensive voter guide. For information about how to vote, read more about checking your registration. If you’re not registered to vote, you can cast a ballot using same-day voter registration to vote in California.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.
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Your last-minute guide to all California propositions
Voters will decide on proposals to tax billionaires, extend taxes on high earners, fund biomedical research and more on the November general election ballot. Here’s everything you need to know about all the California propositions:
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Your last-minute guide to obscure but important statewide races in California
The California governor’s race is getting all the attention in the November general election. But there are a host of down-ballot races for statewide office as well:
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Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: A rematch between Luna and Villanueva
Four years ago, the race for Los Angeles County sheriff was one of the most closely watched local elections. Challenger Robert Luna ultimately beat the combative sitting sheriff, Alex Villanueva, by more than 20 percentage points.
Now, in a bit of political deja vu, the two lawmen are facing off again for the job of leading the largest sheriff’s department in the country.
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Voter guide to the 2026 California general election
California’s general election takes place on November 3. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races: