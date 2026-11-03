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Live Election 2026

Election day 2026: Last-minute guides, key races and updates before you vote today

Live updates from the November general election: Information about how to vote, where to find your polling location and last-minute voter guides for everything on the ballot

By Los Angeles Times staff
A person in a ball cap stands at a voting machine.
An early voter casts her ballot at Metro Headquarters.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

What you need to know:

Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnists.

Your guide to the California attorney general race: Bonta vs. Gates

L: State Attorney General Rob Bonta; R: Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates.
Incumbent Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, left, enters as a clear favorite after winning 56.6% in the primary against Republican challenger Michael Gates.
(Myung J. Chun & Kayla Bartkowski)
By Kevin Rector

Incumbent California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, a former prosecutor and Democratic state legislator, received 56.6% of the June primary vote for the state’s top law enforcement post and is the clear front-runner to win his seat back on Nov. 3.

He again faces former Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates, a Republican who finished second in the primary with 37.9% of the vote. A Green Party candidate, Marjorie Mikels, received about 5.4% of the primary vote, failing to advance.

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Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Bass vs. Raman

L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman and Mayor Karen Bass.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By David Zahniser
 and Noah Goldberg

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is in the fight of her political life, facing a vigorous challenge from City Councilmember Nithya Raman, a savvy campaigner who was until recently a close ally.

Raman publicly endorsed Bass at the start of the year, then launched her own mayoral bid weeks later, saying the city “can’t seem to manage the basics.” She came in second behind Bass in the June 2 primary election, edging out the flashier and more attention-grabbing Spencer Pratt, a onetime reality television star.

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Your last-minute guide to in-person voting for California’s general election

A man in a drivers cap and headphones stands at a voting booth.
Jose Trujillo of Huntington Park votes in the November 2025 California special election.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen Garcia

Voter ballots were mailed to all registered California voters starting Oct. 5. But if you prefer to vote in person, here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot ahead of and on election day, Nov. 3.

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Polls open in California

By David Viramontes

It’s election day and polls officially open at 7 a.m.

Angelenos are going to their nearest vote center to decide on Los Angeles mayor, California governor and more key races.

For more information about what’s on the ballot, read The Times’ comprehensive voter guide. For information about how to vote, read more about checking your registration. If you’re not registered to vote, you can cast a ballot using same-day voter registration to vote in California.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.
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Your last-minute guide to all California propositions

elections graphic
By Times staff

Voters will decide on proposals to tax billionaires, extend taxes on high earners, fund biomedical research and more on the November general election ballot. Here’s everything you need to know about all the California propositions:

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Your last-minute guide to obscure but important statewide races in California

Flags fly at the California State Capitol.
The state Capitol in Sacramento.
(Jungho Kim / For The Times)
By Times staff

The California governor’s race is getting all the attention in the November general election. But there are a host of down-ballot races for statewide office as well:

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Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: A rematch between Luna and Villanueva

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, left, and former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, left, is facing former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Connor Sheets

Four years ago, the race for Los Angeles County sheriff was one of the most closely watched local elections. Challenger Robert Luna ultimately beat the combative sitting sheriff, Alex Villanueva, by more than 20 percentage points.

Now, in a bit of political deja vu, the two lawmen are facing off again for the job of leading the largest sheriff’s department in the country.

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Voter guide to the 2026 California general election

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

California’s general election takes place on November 3. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:

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