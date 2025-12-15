Here’s what we know so far.
- LAPD announced Rob Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents. Nick Reiner, 32, had cycled in and out of rehab centers and experienced bouts of homelessness as a teenager.
- Family friends told The Times that Rob and Nick got into an argument on Saturday evening at a party at Conan O’Brien’s home.
- In addition to being a Hollywood legend, Rob Reiner was also a political force, an outspoken supporter of progressive causes and a Democratic Party activist.
- Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer and creative partner to husband Rob, influencing the ending of “When Harry Met Sally.”
Rob Reiner’s son arrested on suspicion of homicide after director and his wife were found dead
Rob Reiner’s son Nick was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents after the Hollywood legend and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood home Sunday.
What we know about Nick Reiner, who struggled with addiction and shared his recovery with the world
Nick Reiner spent years struggling with addiction and with help from his father, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner, told his story to the world.
Chabria: Trump’s callous political attack on Rob Reiner shows a shameful moral failure
Hours after Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their home in what is shaping up to be a heartbreaking family tragedy, our president blamed Reiner for his own death.
“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” President Trump wrote on his social media platform. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”
Appreciation: Rob Reiner found a way to please everyone — by going his own way
“When I die,” Rob Reiner once joked to an interviewer, “I want my tombstone to read, ‘Now I’m in this place!’”
That day came too soon. But over his five-decade career, Reiner — who was found dead Sunday at his Brentwood home along with his wife, Michele — never stayed put, roving from music spoofs (“This Is Spinal Tap”) to horror movies (“Misery”), political thrillers (“A Few Good Men”) to coming-of-age dramas (“Stand by Me”) and romantic comedies both glibly teenaged (“The Sure Thing”) and bracingly adult (“When Harry Met Sally…”). Reiner bobbed and weaved and, in the process of entertaining himself, directed at least one of everyone’s favorite movies.
Rob Reiner’s 10 best films as a director
Rob Reiner was born into the lineage of comedy thanks to his father, television pioneer Carl Reiner, and he first gained recognition as an actor, including his Emmy-winning role on “All in the Family.” And while there is certainly a streak of humor through almost all of his films, what marks Reiner’s work as a director is his astonishing versatility, able to switch styles from one project to the next with remarkable ease. The run of films that begins with his feature directing debut, 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap,” on through 1986’s “Stand by Me,” 1987’s “The Princess Bride,” 1989’s “When Harry Met Sally...,” 1990’s “Misery,” 1992’s “A Few Good Men” and 1995’s “The American President” is simply breathtaking for its mastery across the spectrum of popular Hollywood moviemaking.
Rob Reiner, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director, ‘All in the Family’ actor and political activist, dead at 78
Rob Reiner, a Hollywood scion who directed films including ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘The Princess Bride,’ was found dead with his wife Sunday in Brentwood. He was 78.
LAPD confirms Nick Reiner arrested on suspicion of murder
An argument at a Hollywood Christmas party hours before Rob Reiner, wife were killed
More details are emerging about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, on Sunday. Their son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murder, though police have provided few details.
Here is a timeline of what we know:
Rob Reiner used his fame to advocate for progressive causes. ‘Just a really special man. A terrible day’
Rob Reiner was known to millions as a TV actor and film director.
But the Brentwood resident, known for the classic films “Stand by Me” and “When Harry Met Sally...,” was also a political force, an outspoken supporter of progressive causes and a Democratic Party activist who went beyond the typical role of celebrities who host glitzy fundraisers.
Rob Reiner, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director, ‘All in the Family’ actor and political activist, dead at 78
Rob Reiner, a writer, director, producer, actor and political activist whose career in Hollywood spanned more than six decades and included some of the most iconic titles in movie history, was found dead Sunday with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at the home they shared in Brentwood. He was 78.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a spokesperson for the family said in a statement Sunday. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”