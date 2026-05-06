Karen Bass set to face challengers Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt in mayoral debate

What you need to know:
- Three Los Angeles mayoral candidates will face off in a debate airing on NBC4 and Telemundo at 5 p.m. PT.
- Karen Bass, the city’s current mayor who is running for re-election, will debate against challengers Nithya Raman, and Spencer Pratt.
- Raman is the councilmember for L.A.’s District 4. Pratt has appeared in reality TV shows and wrote a book titled “The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain.”
Follow along for coverage from Times journalists, including observations from columnist Gustavo Arellano.
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Nithya Raman declared ‘Defund the police.’ Now she says L.A. shouldn’t lose more cops
Two days after her surprise entry into the Los Angeles mayor’s race, Nithya Raman staked out her position on public safety, saying she doesn’t want the Police Department to lose more officers.
“We need to maintain the size of our police force and grapple with the fact that even the size of our existing police force is not enough to respond to 911 calls in a timely fashion,” she said Monday in an interview with NBC Los Angeles.
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A challenge from the right in the race for L.A. mayor
Good morning, and welcome to L.A. on the Record — our City Hall newsletter. It’s Noah Goldberg giving you the latest on city and county government.
For a long time, Spencer Pratt refused to be put into a political box.
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In L.A. mayor’s race, everyone is campaigning on change — even the incumbent
Mayor Karen Bass has had a lengthy political career, spending six years in the state Legislature, 12 years in Congress and the last three in the top elected office at Los Angeles City Hall.
Now, facing the toughest reelection battle of her career, Bass is marketing herself in a way that might surprise some Angelenos: She’s running as a champion of change.
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Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Four major challengers look to unseat Karen Bass
Karen Bass made history four years ago, beating real estate developer Rick Caruso by about 10 percentage points and becoming the first woman elected as Los Angeles mayor.
This time around, the 72-year-old incumbent is in an even tougher fight, facing a field of 13 challengers, four of whom have emerged as serious rivals in polling and fundraising.