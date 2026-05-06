Karen Bass set to face challengers Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt in mayoral debate

Nithya Raman declared ‘Defund the police.’ Now she says L.A. shouldn’t lose more cops

Councilmember Nithya Raman raises her hand to ask a question in the council chamber at City Hall.

Two days after her surprise entry into the Los Angeles mayor’s race, Nithya Raman staked out her position on public safety, saying she doesn’t want the Police Department to lose more officers.

“We need to maintain the size of our police force and grapple with the fact that even the size of our existing police force is not enough to respond to 911 calls in a timely fashion,” she said Monday in an interview with NBC Los Angeles.