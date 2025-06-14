‘No Kings’ protests planned across L.A. amid changes in ICE raid tactics

- Share via
ICE agents reportedly told to pause arrests on farms, hotels and restaurants
Guidance from a top federal immigration official said agents should pause arrest on farms, hotels and restaurants, marking a change in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
According to the New York Times, senior ICE official Tatum King, sent an email Thursday saying “please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,.”
“Human trafficking, money laundering, drug smuggling into these industries are OK,” he added.
Over the last week, federal officials have conducted raids at a seemingly random series of businesses including car washes, Home Depots and farms across California.
A source told the Los Angeles Times this is the new prioritization. “We will follow the president’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets,” the source said.
Chasing ICE: The mad scramble to track immigration raids across L.A. County
Giovanni Garcia pulled up to a dusty intersection in South Gate and scoped the scene. It was quiet, just folks walking home from work, but Garcia was among several people drawn there in hopes of bearing witness to one of the federal raids that have unfolded across Los Angeles County in recent days.
Just minutes before, several Instagram accounts had posted alerts warning that white pickup trucks with green U.S. Customs and Border Protection markings had been seen near the intersection.
Senate Democrats urge Trump to remove National Guard, Marines from L.A.
The entire Senate Democratic caucus joined California’s Sen. Alex Padilla in urging President Trump to remove National Guardsmen and U.S. Marines from Los Angeles, writing in a letter that the deployment amounts to “an alarming abuse of executive authority.”
The deployment “continues to inflame the situation on the ground, and undermines the constitutional balance of power between the federal government and the states,” the letter reads. “We urge you to immediately withdraw all military personnel that have been deployed to Los Angeles unless their presence is explicitly requested by the Governor and local leaders.”
Padilla was forcibly removed and detained from an event with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday after attempting to ask her a question on the ongoing raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
An official with Padilla’s office said the letter amounted to “a significant push as the Senator finds ways to unite Democrats in the fight against Donald Trump’s overreach and abuse of power.”
Washington hunkers down for Trump’s military parade
WASHINGTON — Miles of fencing and concrete barriers lace the nation’s capital ahead of President Trump’s military parade along the National Mall on Saturday night — an event intended to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, but which also coincides with the president’s birthday.
The event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees, the Secret Service said, drawn to the rare spectacle of military hardware and soldiers filing down American streets. It is an event that Trump has sought ever since his first term, when he fawned over the sight of a military march down the Champs-Élysées during a Bastille Day celebration in Paris. Trump’s event, according to an Army spokesperson, will cost between $25 million and $45 million, depending on how much damage the tanks inflict on D.C. roads.
L.A. braces for multiple ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across the city Saturday
Los Angeles and other major cities across the nation are girding for widespread demonstrations against the Trump administration Saturday as the federal government expands its aggressive immigration enforcement crackdown beyond Southern California.
In Washington, the Army will celebrate 250 years of service, as well as President Trump’s 79th birthday, with an unprecedented military parade. In response, many around the country will be gathering for “No Kings” demonstrations to voice their opposition to the Trump administration’s policies.
Grand Central Market, an embodiment of immigrant L.A., confronts new climate of fear
Most weekdays the foot traffic and the din of business are constant in Grand Central Market, a food hall and staple of downtown’s historic core since 1917. In a way, the market, with its oldest stalls ranging from Mexican to Chinese to Salvadoran cuisines, is an embodiment of the immigrant experience in Los Angeles.
But this week, even at what are typically its peak hours, tables sat empty. The legendary market, like so many other restaurants and businesses across downtown, is losing business due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the neighborhood’s anti-ICE protests.
MacArthur Park goes quiet amid ICE sweeps. ‘They’re targeting people that look like me’
On Friday morning, the area around MacArthur Park, a longtime immigrant hub west of downtown, was noticeably quieter than usual.
Gone were many of the vendors who once lined South Alvarado Street at all times of day, selling everything from baby formula to Lionel Messi jerseys.
Video shows immigration agents interrogating a Latino U.S. citizen: “I’m American, bro!”
Brian Gavidia was at work on West Olympic Boulevard in Montebello at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he was told immigration agents were outside of his workplace.
Gavidia, 29, was born and raised in East Los Angeles and fixes and sells cars for a living. He said he stepped outside. And saw four to six agents.
The Alex Padilla altercation was captured on video but still seen through a political lens
A day after federal agents forcibly restrained and handcuffed U.S. Sen Alex Padilla at a Los Angeles news conference, leaders of the country’s two political parties responded in what has become a predictable fashion — with diametrically opposed takes on the incident.
Padilla’s fellow Democrats called for an investigation and perhaps even the resignation of the senator’s nemesis, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, for what they described as the unprecedented manhandling of a U.S. senator who was merely attempting to ask a question of a fellow public official.