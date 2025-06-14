‘No Kings’ protests planned across L.A. amid changes in ICE raid tactics

ICE agents reportedly told to pause arrests on farms, hotels and restaurants

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: A line of Customs and Border Protection officers protect the Federal Building in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, June 13, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Guidance from a top federal immigration official said agents should pause arrest on farms, hotels and restaurants, marking a change in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

According to the New York Times, senior ICE official Tatum King, sent an email Thursday saying “please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,.”

“Human trafficking, money laundering, drug smuggling into these industries are OK,” he added.

Over the last week, federal officials have conducted raids at a seemingly random series of businesses including car washes, Home Depots and farms across California.

A source told the Los Angeles Times this is the new prioritization. “We will follow the president’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets,” the source said.