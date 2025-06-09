L.A. protests bring scattered violence, arrests, steely resolve from federal authorities

Feds vow to continue immigration enforcement ‘every day in L.A.’ Here are your rights

People gather in front of Ambiance Apparel after several employees were taken into custody

As the number of immigration raids has increased across Southern California over the last week, there are more questions than ever about how to handle an interaction with federal agents.

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement made arrests in the garment district, specifically at Ambiance Apparel, where immigration authorities detained employees inside the clothing wholesaler, and other locations on Friday. Protests followed into the weekend, prompting the deployment of National Guard troops in downtown Los Angeles by the Trump administration.