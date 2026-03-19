Momentum builds to erase Cesar Chavez’s name from schools, streets and parks after allegations of sexual abuse

What you need to know:
- Cesar Chavez is accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls and fellow labor leader Dolores Huerta in the 1960s-70s, according to a New York Times investigation.
- The United Farm Workers and Cesar Chavez Foundation canceled Chavez Day celebrations, calling the allegations incompatible with the movement’s core values of justice and empowerment.
- The accusations have created an outcry to erase Chavez’s name from schools, parks, streets, buildings and holidays.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom said no decisions have been made at the state level regarding Cesar Chavez Day, but noted there’s a sense of urgency as the March 31 holiday approaches.
- Chavez rose to national prominence in the mid-1960s as a galvanizing force for better pay and working conditions for agricultural laborers across Central and Southern California.
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LAUSD will continue to take day off for Chavez’s birthday
In the nation’s second-largest school system, the holiday is observed on Friday, March 27 and has the effect of lengthening spring break, which extends across the following week. Chavez’s March 31 birthday falls during the school district’s spring break.
Acting L.A. schools Supt. Andres Chait addressed the issue in a Thursday news conference that mostly covered matters related to labor negotiations.
“We’re all deeply, deeply troubled by the allegations that have come forward over the last couple of days, particularly yesterday, of course,” Chait said.
“We are assessing the impact that it’s going to have on our educational program, specific to the holiday, as it were. I do want to clarify: It is an unassigned day that happens two Fridays from now. At this point, we certainly wouldn’t make any shifts to the calendar, because that would, I think, create issues for our parents in terms of daycare. But again, it’s part of the larger picture as to what we’re assessing.”
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A cult of personality around Cesar Chavez shatters with sexual assault allegations
For many Mexican Americans and Californians of a certain age and political stripe, Cesar Chavez had long since secured his standing as a kind of secular saint.
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Who was Cesar Chavez?
Gaining national prominence in the mid-1960s in the San Joaquin Valley, Chavez galvanized public support on behalf of farmworkers after organizing community groups across Central and Southern California. For decades, agricultural laborers had lived in substandard housing and were paid terrible wages. Efforts to organize migrant laborers were usually crushed violently by farmers and local law enforcement.
Chavez’s greatest achievement was the 1968 boycott of California grapes. Beginning in the spring, more than 200 union supporters, many of them earning $5 a week for their help, fanned out across the United States and Canada to urge consumers not to buy grapes.
At its peak in the 1970s, the UFW said that about 70,000 workers in California’s fields were covered by its collective bargaining agreements.
But Chavez’s legacy became increasingly tarnished as the years went on. Labor victories became fewer and fewer. His fierce criticism of illegal immigration — Chavez argued that they undercut his unionization efforts — put him at odds with immigration activists. A 2006 L.A. Times investigation detailed how dozens of former associates and workers left the Chavez-led United Farm Workers because of what they described as his increasingly autocratic ways.
According to The Times obituary:
Chavez was born on March 31, 1927, on a small farm near Yuma, Arizona. The Depression shattered his father’s finances when young Chavez was 10, and the family took to the roads as migrant laborers.
He never graduated from high school, and once said he went to as many as 65 elementary schools because of the family’s constant search for work in the fields. He said his mother taught him to be humane while living in often inhumane conditions.
During World War II, in 1944 and 1945, Chavez served in the Navy. After the war, he returned to organizing efforts and met his wife, Helen, while working in the field in Delano, in the rich, flat plains of Kern County.
In 1952, Chavez lived in San Jose’s Mexican-American barrio of Salsipuedes--which means “‘Get out if you can”--when he met Fred Ross, a community organizer who wanted to set up self-help groups in minority areas.
Ross had heard of Chavez and sought him out. “He looked to me like potentially the best grass-roots leader I’d ever run into,” Ross recalled later.
In 10 years with the group, Chavez led a successful voter registration drive in San Jose. He took up the cases of hundreds of Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants who complained of mistreatment by police, immigration authorities and welfare officials.
In 1962, he left to establish the National Farm Workers Assn., which later would become the UFW, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO.
He died in 1993 in San Luis, Ariz., police said. He was 66.
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As she and Cesar Chavez made history, Dolores Huerta carried a horrifying secret
In the pages of history, they were a team that changed the world.
Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta founded the United Farm Workers and brought new life to the American labor movement, drawing national attention to the brutal working conditions and unlivable wages that agricultural workers experienced.
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Arellano: And just like that, the Cesar Chavez myth is punctured. What’s next?
An eerie silence had settled.
As word evidently reached activists in the last few weeks that disturbing allegations of sexual abuse against Chicano civil rights icon Cesar Chavez were forthcoming, things started to happen without much explanation.
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‘We’re in shock’: Farmworkers grapple with Cesar Chavez sex abuse allegations
FRESNO — Explosive allegations that Cesar Chavez abused girls and sexually assaulted his fellow labor activist Dolores Huerta decades ago are roiling the farmworker community, leaving many stunned at the revelations.
Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers, condemned the acts that Chavez was accused of committing in the 1960s and 1970s when he led the union.
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‘Profoundly shocking’ allegations against Cesar Chavez spark soul-searching in movement
The United Farm Workers said it would not participate in celebrations of its founder Cesar Chavez amid what the labor union described as “troubling allegations” against the iconic Chicano figure.
The union, in a statement released Tuesday, did not detail the accusations against Chavez but said they were concerning enough for the organization to take action. But several events around the country honoring Chavez including events in Tucson, Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio and San Bernardino have been canceled in recent weeks, with little explanation given by organizers.
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Push to strip Cesar Chavez’s name off streets, buildings, holidays catches fire after sex abuse allegations
The sex abuse allegations against famed labor leader Cesar Chavez has prompted immediate calls that his name be stripped from schools, parks, streets, buildings and holidays.
The claims immediately became a political issue across California and other states, where Chavez has been memorialized in many ways since his death in 1993.