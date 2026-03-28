Large protests expected against Trump amid war in Iran

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Where ‘No Kings’ rallies are planned for Los Angeles
This year, local volunteers and organizations have scheduled 41 rallies and marches throughout the county. Here are the details for those demonstration.
The first “No Kings” protest in June drew a reported 5 million participants, according to the coalition behind the campaign. Four months later, the second effort attracted more than 7 million Americans at more than 2,700 events across the U.S.
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‘No Kings’ planning 3,100 rallies in all 50 states
Organizers of Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies across the country are predicting that the protests against the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration could add up to one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history, with Minnesota taking center stage.
Organizers say more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate.
In Washington, hundreds of marchers moved through the streets, past the Lincoln Memorial and into the National Mall, holding signs that read “Put down the crown, clown” and “Regime change beings at home.” Demonstrators rang bells, played drums and chanted “No kings.”
“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has got to go!” they chanted.
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‘No Kings’ protests find foothold in suburbs
A growing faction of concerned citizens living in suburban communities across the United States — places once known for political moderation or even conservatism — are increasingly positioned on the front lines of the anti-Trump resistance.
More than a year into the Republican president’s second term, the soccer moms are becoming bona fide activists taking to their well-manicured streets to fight Trump and his allies.
A few years ago, Allison Posner was barely involved in politics.
Now the 42-year-old mother of two from Maplewood, New Jersey, hands out food and diapers to immigrant families outside a nearby detention facility. She waves signs on a highway overpass between school pickups and orthodontist appointments. And this weekend, she’ll lead a No Kings protest march across this affluent town alongside her husband, her children and thousands of others who are convinced President Donald Trump represents a direct threat to American democracy.
“The people in the suburbs are definitely radicalizing,” said Posner, a freelance actor.
Read the full Associated Press story here,
The Saturday No Kings protest includes suburban location across the region. Here is more information.
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Gates installed on 101 Freeway to keep protesters out
After years of demonstrators repeatedly shutting down freeway traffic around downtown Los Angeles, Caltrans has installed large metal swing gates onto freeway ramps ahead of this weekends “No Kings” protests.
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol finished installing swing gates early Friday morning on Los Angeles Street ramps at downtown Los Angeles along the 101 Freeway, according to Lauren Wonder, a public information officer for Caltrans District 7.
These gates can be closed by California Highway Patrol officials when deemed necessary to restrict both vehicle and pedestrian entry to help ensure public safety, said Wonder.
The gates are supposed to allow California Highway Patrol to manually block access points to the freeway.
“Anytime the gates are closed is based off the situation that we’re faced with and there will be individuals there to open and close the gates,” said CHP Sgt. Daniel Keene. “This will prevent individuals from going places they don’t belong.”