Large protests expected against Trump amid war in Iran

‘No Kings’ planning 3,100 rallies in all 50 states

Organizers of Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies across the country are predicting that the protests against the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration could add up to one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history, with Minnesota taking center stage.

Organizers say more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate.

In Washington, hundreds of marchers moved through the streets, past the Lincoln Memorial and into the National Mall, holding signs that read “Put down the crown, clown” and “Regime change beings at home.” Demonstrators rang bells, played drums and chanted “No kings.”

“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has got to go!” they chanted.

