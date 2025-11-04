California redistricting goes before voters on pivotal election day

Fake bomb threats temporarily shut down New Jersey polling locations

Bomb threats have disrupted voting in some parts of New Jersey, temporarily shutting down a string of polling locations across the state early Tuesday morning before law enforcement determined the threats were hoaxes.

Law enforcement responded to emailed threats at polling places in seven of New Jersey’s 21 counties, according to the state’s Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. By 8:15 am, some polling locations had already reopened to the public, Platkin said, while others were redirecting voters to nearby polling locations.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, the state’s top election official, said law enforcement determined the threats were not credible.

“We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and encourage every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote,” Way said in a statement.

New Jersey, a traditional Democratic stronghold where Republicans have made gains in recent years, is drawing national scrutiny as voters cast their ballot in a tightly contested Gubernatorial election between Representative Mikie Sherrill, a moderate Democrat, and Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former GOP state legislator backed by President Trump.

“Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election,” Platkin said in a statement. “Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process.”

The bomb threats in New Jersey echoed a flurry of threats targeting Georgia, Maine, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio on 2024 election day.

“The current New Jersey bomb threats suggest threat actors may seek to target additional locations hosting high-profile races, particularly during peak voting hours,” the Center for Internet Security, a nonprofit group focused on cybersecurity, noted in a Nov. 4 2025 election situation report. “Election officials should communicate with law enforcement to ensure awareness regarding the NJ bomb threats and be prepared to communicate with the public via available channels in the event of disruptive activity.”

Voters went to the polls Tuesday amid “rising political tension” and the “highest levels of political violence in the U.S. since the 1970s,” according to a recent threat assessment from the Center for Internet Security.

“Election officials and facilities, as well as candidates will be increasingly targeted with physical threats online and in-person, particularly during high-profile races,” the report said. “Potential targets include, but are not limited to, election officials, workers and volunteers, voter registration and voting locations, vote counting centers, drop boxes, and U.S. Postal Services facilities which handle mail-in ballots.“