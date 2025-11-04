California redistricting goes before voters on pivotal election day

Voters are set to decide on a handful of races, including California’s Proposition 50. The redistricting measure, which would draw new congressional districts for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections, was brought to the voters by Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to President Trump pushing Texas into an unusual and controversial mid-decade redistricting.
Leading up to the election, Times reporters gathered information on how to vote, where to vote, who’s spending in support of and opposition to Proposition 50 and more. Check out The Times’ voter guide for more information and find our coverage of election day 2025 below.
Gavin Newsom’s gamble on Prop. 50 may be his most calculated yet
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped to the microphone at the state Democratic headquarters in mid-August with the conviction of a man certain he was on the right side of history, bluntly saying California has a moral obligation to thwart President Trump’s attempt to tilt the balance of Congress.
Over the next 2½ months, Newsom became the public face of Proposition 50, a measure designed to help Democrats win control of the U.S. House of Representatives by temporarily redrawing California’s congressional districts.
Justice Department says it will monitor California poll sites amid Prop. 50 voting
The U.S. Department of Justice will monitor polling sites in five California counties as voters decide on Proposition 50 on Nov. 4, it said Friday, after being asked to do so by state GOP officials.
Monitoring, which is routinely conducted by the Justice Department, will occur across Southern California and in the Central Valley, in Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, the Justice Department said.
A spokesman for Gov. Gavin Newsom called the move an “intimidation tactic” aimed at suppressing support for Proposition 50, and inappropriate federal interference in a state election.
Trump pushes hard against Mamdani as New Yorkers select a mayor
NEW YORK — Voters were casting ballots in high-stakes elections on both coasts Tuesday, including for mayor of New York, new congressional maps in California and governor in both New Jersey and Virginia, states whose shifting electorates could show the direction of the nation’s political winds.
For voters and political watchers alike, the races have taken on huge importance at a time of tense political division, when Democrats and Republicans are sharply divided over the direction of the nation. Despite President Trump not appearing on any ballots, some viewed Tuesday’s races as a referendum on him and his volatile second term in the White House.
Who is spending money on Prop. 50, the redistricting measure on California’s November ballot
Proposition 50 would shift the state’s congressional district lines to favor Democrats. It is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response to a similar effort in Texas designed to put more Republicans in Congress. The new district lines would override those created by the state’s nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.
Voters in poll side with Newsom, Democrats on Prop. 50 — a potential blow to Trump and GOP
A Nov. 4 statewide ballot measure pushed by California Democrats to help the party’s efforts to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and stifle President Trump’s agenda has a substantial lead in a new poll released on Thursday.
Six out of 10 likely voters support Proposition 50, the proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies to redraw the state’s congressional districts to try to increase the number of Democrats in Congress, according to a survey by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies that was co-sponsored by The Times. About 38% of likely voters oppose the ballot measure.
Trump claims California election is ‘rigged,’ Newsom decries ‘false information’
Just minutes after California voters began casting ballots Tuesday on a measure that could block President Trump’s national agenda, the GOP leader claimed without evidence that voting in the largely Democratic stronghold was “rigged.”
“The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED,” Trump said on TruthSocial.
“All “Mail-In” Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are “Shut Out,” is under very serious legal and criminal review,” the GOP president added. “STAY TUNED!”
Voters across California will cast their ballot Tuesday on Proposition 50, a Democratic plan, championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, to push back against GOP redistricting in Texas and other conservative states by redrawing the state’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 election to favor the Democratic party in Congress.
Gov Newsom’s press office was quick to push back on Trump’s allegation, calling the President “a totally unserious person spreading false information in a desperate attempt to cope with his failures.”
How to vote in California’s Nov. 4 special election
Voters have an array of ways to cast their ballot in the Nov. 4 special election. This guide uses California secretary of state information to tell you how and where to vote, and the deadlines.
Fake bomb threats temporarily shut down New Jersey polling locations
Bomb threats have disrupted voting in some parts of New Jersey, temporarily shutting down a string of polling locations across the state early Tuesday morning before law enforcement determined the threats were hoaxes.
Law enforcement responded to emailed threats at polling places in seven of New Jersey’s 21 counties, according to the state’s Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. By 8:15 am, some polling locations had already reopened to the public, Platkin said, while others were redirecting voters to nearby polling locations.
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, the state’s top election official, said law enforcement determined the threats were not credible.
“We are doing everything in our power to protect voters and poll workers and encourage every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote,” Way said in a statement.
New Jersey, a traditional Democratic stronghold where Republicans have made gains in recent years, is drawing national scrutiny as voters cast their ballot in a tightly contested Gubernatorial election between Representative Mikie Sherrill, a moderate Democrat, and Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former GOP state legislator backed by President Trump.
“Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election,” Platkin said in a statement. “Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process.”
The bomb threats in New Jersey echoed a flurry of threats targeting Georgia, Maine, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio on 2024 election day.
“The current New Jersey bomb threats suggest threat actors may seek to target additional locations hosting high-profile races, particularly during peak voting hours,” the Center for Internet Security, a nonprofit group focused on cybersecurity, noted in a Nov. 4 2025 election situation report. “Election officials should communicate with law enforcement to ensure awareness regarding the NJ bomb threats and be prepared to communicate with the public via available channels in the event of disruptive activity.”
Voters went to the polls Tuesday amid “rising political tension” and the “highest levels of political violence in the U.S. since the 1970s,” according to a recent threat assessment from the Center for Internet Security.
“Election officials and facilities, as well as candidates will be increasingly targeted with physical threats online and in-person, particularly during high-profile races,” the report said. “Potential targets include, but are not limited to, election officials, workers and volunteers, voter registration and voting locations, vote counting centers, drop boxes, and U.S. Postal Services facilities which handle mail-in ballots.“
Your guide to Proposition 50: California redistricting
Proposition 50 is part of a spiraling national fight over redistricting, instigated by President Trump, that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 election.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the state Legislature put Proposition 50 on California’s Nov. 4 ballot after the Texas GOP began discussing a new map that would help elect five more Republicans to Congress.
The Republican Party holds the House by such a slim margin that any changes to state maps could have an effect on the balance of power in Washington.
What’s on the ballot in the first general election since Trump retook the White House
WASHINGTON — One year after Trump retook the White House and set into motion a dramatic expansion of executive power, the Republican president figures prominently in state and local elections being held Tuesday.
The results of those contests — the first general election of Trump’s second term — will be heralded by the victors as either a major repudiation or resounding stamp of approval of his second-term agenda. That’s especially true in high-profile races for Virginia and New Jersey governor, New York City mayor and a California proposition to redraw its congressional district boundaries.
More than half of the states will hold contests Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the major statewide and local races on the ballot:
California voters head to the polls to decide anti-Trump, pro-Democrat ballot measure
Californians are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote on a Democratic effort to block President Trump’s agenda by increasing their party’s numbers in Congress after the 2026 election.
Proposition 50, a ballot measure about redrawing the state’s congressional districts, was crafted by Democrats after Trump urged Texas and other GOP-led states to modify their congressional maps to favor their party members, a move designed to keep the U.S. House of Representatives in Republican control during his final two years in office.