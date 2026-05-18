5 dead in attack at San Diego Islamic Center, including two suspected teen shooters

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5 dead, including teen gunmen, at San Diego Islamic Center; hate motive probed
SAN DIEGO — Five people were killed when two teenage gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday morning in an attackthat sparked widespread shock and condemnation.
Police swarmed the center after receiving calls of an active shooter and found a crime scene that expanded across several blocks in the area.
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Timeline: Shooting occurred at multiple locations, police say
Authorities offered this timeline of the shooting at the San Diego mosque:
- At 11:45 a.m., police swarmed the center after receiving calls of an active shooter and significant injuries.
- Officers found a crime scene that expanded across several blocks in the area and five people dead.
- They found three adults dead in front of the center.
- Police then received additional calls about gunfire several blocks away.
- A landscaper was shot at but not injured in the 7100 block of Salerno Street.
- Minutes later, police also responded to the 3800 block of Salerno Street where, inside, officers found the two teenage gunmen dead.
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‘Outraged and heartbroken.’ L.A. mayor directs LAPD to step up patrols at L.A.’s mosques
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she was “outraged and heartbroken by today’s shooting and murder at the Islamic Center of San Diego, especially as today marks the first day of Dhul Hijjah, a sacred and holy time for Muslims.”
“Houses of worship must be true sanctuaries where hate and violence have no place,” Bass said in a statement.
Dhul Hijjah is the final month of the Islamic calendar, which observes two important events: Eid al-Adha, the second major Islamic holiday; and Hajj, the religious obligation of pilgrimage for Muslims.
Bass said she condemned the horrific attack and spoke with local Muslim community leaders to offer her assistance.
The mayor said she had “directed the LAPD to deploy additional resources to protect L.A.’s mosques.”
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Authorities say the attack is being investigated as a hate crime, Gov. Newsom sends condolences
Hours after two gunman opened fire at an Islamic Center in San Diego officials say the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.
“Because of the Islamic Center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it’s not,” said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference at a neighborhood park across from the mosque.
“At this point we’re going to work closely with the FBI to make sure we are matching all the resources we need for this investigation,” Wahl said.
Five people are dead including two gunmen who police said entered the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday morning and opened fire.
“Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives, said Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel in a statement. “Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith.”
Newsom thanked the enforcement officers and first responders who acted swiftly to protect the children and worshippers.
When local police received a call of an active shooter at the Islamic Center around 11:43 a.m. Wahl said, officers arrived within four minutes.
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Scores of officers at scene, try to reunite impacted people
From 50 to 100 police officers were at the Islamic Center of San Diego site Monday afternoon, officials said.
Officers have also established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway St.
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FBI involved in the investigation of mosque shooting
The FBI is working with San Diego authorities on the mosque shooting.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily said “the FBI is meticulous assessing the situation.
“We ask for you patience in determining the motive,” Remily said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was also “actively assisting our state and local law enforcement counterparts in connection with this incident.”
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No children injured during attack on mosque
The shooting occurred while a school that operates at the center and mosque was in session.
Taha Hassane, the imam and director of the mosque, reassured parents and community members in a video posted to social media that the children were safe.
The full-time school, Bright Horizon Academy, is for students in pre-K through 12th grade. The lower-grade classrooms are on site at the Islamic Center, while grades 4 through 12 operate at a separate campus.
It is the only accredited Islamic school in San Diego, according to the school’s website.
“The entire school is safe,” Hassane told the community. “All the kids, all the staff and the teachers are safe.”
He urged congregants to stay away from the Islamic center, as it will remain closed for the rest of the day.