5 dead in attack at San Diego Islamic Center, including two suspected teen shooters

Authorities say the attack is being investigated as a hate crime, Gov. Newsom sends condolences

Hours after two gunman opened fire at an Islamic Center in San Diego officials say the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

“Because of the Islamic Center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it’s not,” said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference at a neighborhood park across from the mosque.

“At this point we’re going to work closely with the FBI to make sure we are matching all the resources we need for this investigation,” Wahl said.

Five people are dead including two gunmen who police said entered the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday morning and opened fire.

“Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives, said Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel in a statement. “Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith.”

Newsom thanked the enforcement officers and first responders who acted swiftly to protect the children and worshippers.

When local police received a call of an active shooter at the Islamic Center around 11:43 a.m. Wahl said, officers arrived within four minutes.