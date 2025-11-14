SoCal braces for flooding and mudslides as major atmospheric river storm arrives

Southern California is in for a weekend of severe weather, forecasters say: What we know

A storm slams into the Bay Area, causing wet conditions for people walking along Embarcadero in San Francisco.

Southern California will be under a severe weather threat Saturday, with the most powerful wave of an incoming atmospheric river storm peaking over the weekend in Los Angeles County and bringing a risk of mudflows, debris flows and, possibly, a tornado.

If rain falls as forecast, this storm could result in downtown Los Angeles seeing its wettest November since 1985. Heavy rain brings the possibility of damaging flooding and landslides, with fire-scarred hillsides from the Eaton and Palisades fires at risk of fast-moving flows of mud and debris.