SoCal braces for flooding and mudslides as major atmospheric river storm arrives

An epic atmospheric river is expected to hit Southern California, with downtown L.A. possibly seeing nearly 3 inches of rain Friday morning through Sunday.
Here’s where things stand:
- Evacuation warnings are in effect through 11 a.m. Sunday in areas near recent burn scars due to the risk of mud and debris flows. The warnings encompass areas near the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Sunset and Hurst fires that burned in January.
- The storm brings the potential to put an early end to fire season while also bringing fresh risks of flooding and mudslides.
- The severe weather threat is expected for much of Saturday, from midnight through 9 p.m. A flood watch will be in effect for a wide swath of Southern California from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Southern California is in for a weekend of severe weather, forecasters say: What we know
Southern California will be under a severe weather threat Saturday, with the most powerful wave of an incoming atmospheric river storm peaking over the weekend in Los Angeles County and bringing a risk of mudflows, debris flows and, possibly, a tornado.
If rain falls as forecast, this storm could result in downtown Los Angeles seeing its wettest November since 1985. Heavy rain brings the possibility of damaging flooding and landslides, with fire-scarred hillsides from the Eaton and Palisades fires at risk of fast-moving flows of mud and debris.
Ventura County under flood advisory
While morning commuters in Los Angeles are seeing some light drizzle, Ventura County is experiencing the heaviest rainfall of the storm so far.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Ventura County that is in effect until 11 a.m. Minor flooding is expected due to excessive rainfall in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the Weather Service warned Friday.
Fast-moving atmospheric river storm, capable of heavy rain, rolls toward California
A fast-moving atmospheric river heads toward California and could pack a punch, with the possibility of periods of heavy rain, and a risk of flooding and debris flows in recently burned areas.
How to drive in the rain
With days of rain here, driving the roads of L.A. can get treacherous.
Here are some tips:
1. Don’t enter flooded streets. As little as 6 inches of water can cause cars to stall or knock an adult off their feet. Two feet of water can sweep a car off the road, including an SUV or pickup truck. Any amount of water means you won’t be able to see what condition the road is in. Heed all road closure notifications and instructions from emergency responders.
2. Turn on your headlights. If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too. It’s the law.
3. Drive slowly. Speed limits aren’t speed minimums. Leave extra time to get to your destination, and use extra caution.
4. Don’t tailgate: It takes longer for vehicles to stop on wet roads, so leave even more distance than usual between your car and the one ahead.
5. Check your tires. Make sure they’re properly inflated and not too bald to risk on wet streets.
