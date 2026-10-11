Southern California battered by strong winds, rain and damaging coastal flooding as Rachel makes landfall

Coastal communities bracing for Rachel amid flood threat

Coastal communities including Newport Beach, Lomg Beach, San Diego, Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach are bracing for high tide Sunday morning as Rachel moves through the region.

Rachel is expected to pass to the south but should create wave action to the north.

Long Beach’s mandatory order covers homes on Seaside Walk between 64th and 66th places. It took effect at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through noon Tuesday, city officials said. A commercial crane is scheduled to drop sandbags on 65th Place and westward in front of addresses between 65th and 64th, city officials said.

Waves topped the bulkhead and sent water into homes and streets, according to city officials. Inspectors red-tagged eight buildings across 13 addresses, including apartments, and yellow-tagged at least one, Mayor Rex Richardson said Saturday. A red tag marks a building as unsafe to enter, and a yellow tag restricts its use.

The city closed the Peninsula to nonresident traffic, with more street closures starting at 62nd Place.

Huntington Beach also activated its emergency operations center Friday, the city said. Many spectators watched pounding waves there at high tide Saturday morning. Cyclists, walkers and runners packed the white concrete trail along Bolsa Chica State Beach. A section that flooded Friday appeared to escape more trouble Saturday, despite signs that said “flooded.”

Newport Beach temporary closed some beach areas Saturday.

The weather service expects more coastal flooding Sunday, when high tide at Newport Beach is forecast to reach 7.6 feet at 9:48 a.m. “Low-lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may flood,” the agency’s San Diego office said. Surf could reach 6 to 9 feet, highest at south-facing beaches, especially in Orange County, Roser said.

Water at the Los Angeles Harbor tide gauge peaked at 7.7 feet Saturday morning, about 1.6 feet above the predicted tide, the National Weather Service said. “The projected high tides of around 8 feet for Sunday morning would approach or exceed recent record tide levels for L.A. County,” it said.