LA Times Today: 60, living in an RV and fighting to be housed
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
L.A. City Council is considering a motion that would restrict RV parking near schools and homes amid a growing call to ban RV encampments.
But for unhoused people, mobile homes are often a last resort before ending up on the street.
L.A. Times reporter Paloma Esquivel has the story of one woman sheltering in an RV, as she desperately seeks housing.
But for unhoused people, mobile homes are often a last resort before ending up on the street.
L.A. Times reporter Paloma Esquivel has the story of one woman sheltering in an RV, as she desperately seeks housing.