LA Times Today: How severe flooding threatened an L.A. water lifeline

The Los Angeles Aqueduct is no stranger to crisis. For more than a century, L.A.’s major water source has survived all manner of damage, from earthquakes to explosives. But the record storms in March caused a surge of floodwater to breach the aqueduct potentially threatening water delivery for millions of Angelenos.



L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagún spoke with Lisa McRee.