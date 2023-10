LA Times Today: Tribal leaders and researchers have mapped the ancient ‘lost suburbs’ of Los Angeles

The Whittier Narrows Recreation Area is located along the 60 Freeway about 25 miles east of Downtown L.A. It consists of lakes, plants, tree, and animals all native to wetland communities.But very few understand or know this was once a thriving Native American community for thousands of years.L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagún wrote about a group who is trying to unearth this forgotten part of L.A.’s history.