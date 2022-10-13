LA Times Today: What’s driving the mahi-mahi craze off SoCal shores

It’s known as the fish so nice, they named it twice.



Southern California’s 2022 fishing season has been hot. We saw our local waters teaming with dorado — a fish also known by its Hawaiian name mahi-mahi.



Eager fishermen and women from across the Southland lined up to snag the once-in-a-lifetime catch.



L.A. Times Sonja Sharp got on deck to find out what’s driving the dorado so far north.