LA Times Today: Masked crusader Luis Valentan fights for immigrant workers’ rights

Usually, a luchador wears a mask in the ring during a freestyle wrestling match. Here in SoCal, one man is taking that same fighting spirit to the picket line in his battle for labor rights.



Luis Valentan is an immigrant labor activist and the man behind the mask. L.A. Times staff writer Selene Rivera wrote about his fight on the streets and the radio.