LA Times Today: New evidence may back Menendez brothers’ sexual abuse claims. But can it free them?
In August of 1989, two brothers, Lyle and Eric Menendez, shot their parents, Jose Menendez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, to death as they ate ice cream and watched television in their living room.
Prosecutors said this was an act of greed. Their defense team said the murders stemmed from many years of sexual abuse inflicted on the brothers by their dad.
In their second trial in 1996, allegations of abuse were not admissible in the court. The two were sentenced to life in prison without parole.
L.A. Times staff writer Salvador Hernandez told Lisa McRee about new allegations against the father and explained how sexual abuse weighs differently today in the court of law.
