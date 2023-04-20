LA Times Today: The status of L.A. Metro trains’ drugs, crime and planned solutions

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Getting commuters to use the L.A. metro system has been a tough sell. Ridership on L.A.’s trains fell sharply during the pandemic. Many people don’t feel safe because of crime and rampant drug use. But officials are trying to change that.



Metro Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins joined L.A. Times Today to discuss the agency’s efforts to get riders back on the rails.