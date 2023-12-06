LA Times Today: MLK Community Hospital says it could soon be unable to pay its bills
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
MLK Community Hospital is a vital, life-saving facility in South L.A. Unless something is done soon, it may have to close its doors next year when hospital officials say it will run out of money.
Less funding, steep expenses and an unexpected deluge of emergency cases are all contributing to the problem.
L.A. Times public health writer Emily Alpert Reyes joined Lisa McRee with more.
Less funding, steep expenses and an unexpected deluge of emergency cases are all contributing to the problem.
L.A. Times public health writer Emily Alpert Reyes joined Lisa McRee with more.