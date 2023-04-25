LA Times Today: A father shot his daughters. A mom wants to know why her warning was ignored

In the United States, three women are killed every day by an intimate acquaintance.



One mother whose three daughters were shot by their father is expressing her grief in hopes that others understand the lethal combination of untreated mental health: domestic violence and children.



L.A. Times columnist Anita Chabria brought the story from Sacramento.