LA Times Today: A perilous trek scaling Mt. Whitney to the top of California’s record snowpack
Mount Whitney is the highest point in the United States outside of Alaska, sitting at more than 14,000 feet.
Thousands of hikers sign up for the lottery each year in hopes that they’ll have a shot at reaching the peak. But with this year’s record snowpack, conditions were treacherous even for the most experienced climbers.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan recently made the climb and shared the story behind his dangerous trek.
