LA Times Today: He once traveled the High Sierra by mule. After 59 years, he tried it again
It was a trip he first forged as a young man — riding horseback through the high Sierras with pack mules trailing alongside.
Nearly six decades later, L.A. Times reporter Doug Smith returned to the Kern River canyon to retrace his journey.
