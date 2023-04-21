LA Times Today: Who’s sending mystery Uber Eats orders to L.A. neighborhoods? The plot thickens

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the last two months, residents of both Highland Park and Westwood Hills have received hundreds of random, anonymous deliveries via Uber Eats.



The deliveries have stopped, but L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Miller and the recipients want to know who’s behind the free lattes, chicken sandwiches and bottled water.