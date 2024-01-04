LA Times Today: How will California’s new laws affect you?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
New year, new you, and new California laws that you don’t want to break.
The Golden State added hundreds of laws that can affect you at home, work, school and on the road. The new laws run the gamut from the mundane, the weird and even potentially life-changing.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall wrote about what you need to know in 2024 and joined Lisa McRee with a roundup.
The Golden State added hundreds of laws that can affect you at home, work, school and on the road. The new laws run the gamut from the mundane, the weird and even potentially life-changing.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall wrote about what you need to know in 2024 and joined Lisa McRee with a roundup.