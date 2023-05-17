LA Times Today: How tech and the great outdoors transformed Oregon and the fight for the White House

Oregon was once dotted with agricultural communities which were solidly Republican. Over the past two decades, the state’s economy has transformed and Oregon has gone from a presidential battleground to a deep blue Democratic bulwark in the West.



L.A. Times columnist Mark Barabak wrote about Oregon’s political makeover in the second installment of the series “The New West.”