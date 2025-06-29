Immigration enforcement sparks outrage, protests in L.A. — but how many arrests?
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s immigration raids throughout Los Angeles and surrounding counties have been splashed all over television and social media feeds for nearly a month.
There were the two women nabbed outside the Airport Courthouse on La Cienega Boulevard on Tuesday after a hearing in a local criminal case.
There was the raid at a Hollywood Home Depot on June 19, in which crews of armed, mostly masked agents converged on a parking lot, blocking gates and surrounding the laborers and vendors.
For all the attention created and fear induced, the results of the operations remained opaque — until recently, when numbers on the actual arrests were released by Homeland Security.
My colleague Andrea Castillo provided the figures, which offer new insights into the size and scope of the operations.
What the numbers say
From June 6 to June 22, enforcement teams arrested 1,618 immigrants for deportation in Los Angeles and surrounding regions of Southern California, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
The “area of responsibility” for the Los Angeles field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement includes the L.A. metropolitan area and the Central Coast, as well as Orange County to the south, Riverside County to the east and up the coast to San Luis Obispo County.
As immigration arrests have occurred across Southern California, demonstrators have protested the federal government’s actions and bystanders have sometimes confronted immigration officers or recorded their actions.
During the same time span, 787 people have been arrested for assault, obstruction and unlawful assembly, a Homeland Security spokesperson said.
How many arrested immigrants had a criminal history?
Homeland Security did not respond to requests for information on how many of those arrested had criminal histories, or for a breakdown of those convictions.
Figures about the Los Angeles operation released by the White House on June 11 indicated that about one-third of those arrested up until that point had prior criminal convictions.
My colleague Rachel Uranga reported that from June 1 to 10, ICE data show that 722 people were arrested in the Los Angeles region. The figures were obtained by the Deportation Data Project, a repository of enforcement data at UC Berkeley Law.
A Times analysis found that 69% of those arrested during that period had no criminal conviction and 58% had never been charged with a crime. The median age of someone arrested was 38, and that person was likely to be a man. Nearly 48% were Mexican, 16% were from Guatemala and 8% from El Salvador.
What have the arrests achieved?
Democrats and immigrant community leaders argue that federal agents are targeting people indiscriminately. Despite the chaotic nature of the raids and resulting protests 1,618 arrests by Homeland Security in Southern California over more than two weeks averages out to more than 90 arrests per day — a relatively small contribution to the daily nationwide goal of 3,000.
But perhaps more potent than the arrests, advocates say, is the fear that those actions have stoked.
For more info, check out the full article.
The week’s biggest stories
Immigration raids, arrests and policy
- ICE seizes 6-year-old with cancer outside L.A. court. His mom is fighting for his release.
- “You gonna let him die?” Agents pile on protester, who convulses and struggles to breathe.
- Fear of immigration raids force the cancellation of several July festivities in Los Angeles.
- California closes $12-billion deficit by cutting back immigrants’ access to healthcare.
- Canadian man held by immigration officials dies in South Florida federal facility, officials say.
Los Angeles-area fires
- Flaw in Edison’s equipment in Sylmar sparked two major wildfires in last six years, lawyers say.
- Wildfire victims want to rebuild with natural materials. Some say L.A. County is making it onerous.
- Southern California on alert for severe wildfires after dry winter.
- Last chance for L.A. firestorm victims to have their blood lead levels tested for free.
- How Wall Street hedge funds are gambling millions on Eaton fire insurance claims.
Crime, courts and policing
- 11 burglars repeatedly ransacked a California woman’s home. Then the bears came.
- Ex-Salesian standout Deommodore Lenoir, now with 49ers, arrested for resisting peace officer.
- Pastor stole $200,000 from California church while its founder was dying, authorities say.
More big stories
- California hopes law from bloody era of U.S. history can rein in Trump’s use of troops.
- Hims & Hers’ ugly split with Wegovy maker weighs on the telehealth company’s future.
- Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia ask judge to keep him in jail over deportation concerns.
- “Are you from California?” Political advisor said he was detained at airport after confirming he’s from L.A.
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tie the knot in opulent Venice wedding.
- Man dives off California waterfall, two others try to save him; all three drown.
This week’s must reads
Attorneys Johnnie Cochran Jr. and Stuart Hanlon would spend decades working to free former Black Panther Geronimo Pratt, who was convicted in a murder case that involved hidden evidence and a secret informant.
More great reads
- The world’s largest wildlife crossing is entering Stage 2: What’s that mean for traffic?
- Opinion: MAGA lost in Huntington Beach. That means it can happen anywhere.
- Opinion: A stunning and tragic Supreme Court decision.
For your weekend
For the actor who stars in Apple TV+’s new golf comedy “Stick,” a winning day includes a walk at Silver Lake Reservoir, a Dodger game and her favorite off-the-menu pasta.
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Actress Judy Greer dishes about her perfect Sunday, which includes a couple of loops around the Silver Lake Reservoir.
- Relaxing: 10 under-the-radar spas to rejuvenate in hot water in and around L.A.
- Arts and theater review: Jake Brasch’s “The Reservoir’”suffers from arrested character development
- Fun with poochie: These are the 9 coolest dog parks in Southern California — fur real!
Staying in
- Television review: “Squid Game” finale lays bare a reality: The wealthy win and nice guys finish last.
- Book review: “CIA Book Club” illuminates Cold War skullduggery and reminds how revolutionary reading can be.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s chef Hailee Catalano’s mean, green turkey sandwich recipe.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I started online dating, and one man caught my attention. He was Jewish, intelligent and had a dog named Erik. ‘Can you give me your number so we can text?’ he asked.
