Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ has been signed into law. What does that mean?
-
-
- Share via
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Fighter jets whooshed by and a stealth bomber streaked through the air during Friday’s annual White House Fourth of July picnic.
The display of might outside was unmistakable, as was the soft power inside the building.
President Donald J. Trump signed into law his nearly 900-page “Big Beautiful Bill” of tax breaks and spending cuts, affecting millions of Medicaid recipients while growing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency by thousands of workers.
The Senate passed the bill earlier in the week, while the Republican-controlled House voted 218-214 in favor of it on Thursday evening, with all Democrats and two Republicans opposed.
Now that the bill is in effect, it’s a good time to review what’s actually inside.
Times and Associated Press reporters broke down what the passage of the bill means for the country.
Tax cuts take center stage
The BBB contains roughly $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, according to the Associated Press, and solidified the ones from Trump’s first term.
On the teeter-totter of benefits, the wealthiest families will enjoy an average of $12,000 in tax savings, while the poorest people will have to pay an additional $1,600 a year, on average, mainly due to reductions in Medicaid and food aid.
That analysis of the House version of the bill is is according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
While temporarily adding new tax deductions on tips, overtime and auto loans, the bill also adds a $6,000 deduction for older adults making less than $75,000 a year.
The child tax credit is bumped from $2,000 to $2,200, though millions of lower income families will still be unable to get the full credit.
Caps for state and local tax deductions, known as SALT, will quadruple to $40,000 for five years, offering some benefits to residents of higher-taxed states like California.
Businesses will get a break because they will immediately be able to write off 100% of the cost of equipment and research, which some experts say will boost economic growth.
Deportations, a border wall and missile defense
Another $350 billion is being allocated for border and national security, which includes spending on the U.S.-Mexico border and 100,000 migrant detention beds.
ICE will receive funding to offer $10,000 signing bonuses to new employees, with the aim of hiring 10,000 officers and agents.
Immigrants will fund some of these projects by paying new or increased fees, including when they apply for asylum.
In total, the Department of Defense will receive roughly $1 billion in new funding for border security.
Another $25 billion is being set aside for the U.S. to develop its own Israel-type of Iron Dome missile defense system, called the “Golden Dome.”
Clean energy gets pummeled
Previous tax breaks meant to create incentives for wind and solar energy are being hacked dramatically.
One incentive that will soon disappear is the electric vehicle tax break of $7,500 for new vehicles and $4,000 for used ones.
That was supposed to initially expire in 2032. Instead, the credit sunsets on Sept. 30.
How is this being paid for?
Republicans are cutting back on Medicaid and food assistance programs for those below the poverty line.
Many adults receiving Medicaid and food stamps, including those up to age 65, will now have to fulfill an 80-hour-a-month work requirement.
Medicaid patients will also have a new $35 co-payment to contend with.
About 71 million Americans use Medicaid, and 40 million benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps.
The CBO estimates that 11.8 million Americans will become uninsured by 2034, and 3 million more will not qualify for SNAP due to the changes.
For more on the bill, read our full report here.
The week’s biggest stories
Trump administration pushback
- How Paramount’s $16-million Trump settlement came together — and could have fallen apart.
- Hundreds rally on July 4 against immigration raids, budget bill in downtown L.A.
- Trump says he didn’t know a term he used in a speech is considered antisemitic.
- Galaxy fans protest team’s silence on ICE raids.
Fires and wildfires
- Madre fire in rural San Luis Obispo County grows to nearly 80,000 acres.
- Homes burned, 1 dead in Pacoima fireworks explosion ‘raining down on neighborhood.’
- California fireworks: 1 killed in Simi Valley, 2 critically injured in Bay Area.
- Los Angeles to halt ‘disaster tourism’ buses through the Palisades fire zone.
- Altadena residents are reluctant to sue L.A. County over botched evacuations during Eaton fire. Here’s why.
Crime, courts and policing
- Mom, holding infant, lets 12-year-old move the car. Car hits her, she drops the baby.
- Former CAA executive accused of trafficking by woman who says she was kept as a ‘sex slave.’
- Her body was found in burned San Marino home; husband arrested on suspicion of murder.
More big stories
- Companies keep slashing jobs. How worried should workers be about AI replacing them?
- News Analysis: Israel declared triumph, but Iran’s nuclear future still looms.
- A tale of two parks: One was a ‘poor boy’s Disneyland,’ the other had a Cobra Woman who was really a man.
- Oasis launches new tour. How long till the breakup? 6 famous but brief band reunions.
- A baby tiger was reported on the side of a California highway. The CHP found something very different.
- Buffalo Bill’s Resort prepares for final rodeo as casino is set to close amid Primm’s struggles.
This week’s must-reads
Chris Garcia began selling tamales on behalf of his mother, a legal resident who was caught up in an immigration sweep two weeks ago at Villa Parke in Pasadena.
More great reads
- Baby raves?! There was just one in L.A., and it was weird and wild with glow sticks galore.
- Violinist has the world on 2 strings.
- Opinion: Why are high school boys drawn to the manosphere?
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur Patrick Ta admits that he is constantly falling in and out of love with Los Angeles.
- Cup of Joe: We’ve got 15 over-the-top coffee and matcha drinks to try in L.A.
- Dining out: These are the best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers.
- Movie review: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is a cold-blooded clone in which wonder has gone extinct.
Staying in
- Self care: Wildfires traumatize us all. Here’s how to cope.
- Streaming review: Action stars John Cena and Idris Elba team up in the Amazon Video debut of ‘Heads of State.’
- TV Review: ‘And Just Like That...’ seems determined to insult women over 50. And under 50.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for a mouthwatering summer berry double-crust slab pie.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: For years, I juggled co-parenting, dating and taking care of a family cat I didn’t like
My ex-husband got a cat, and so did I for the sake of promoting uniformity between our two homes for our girls. The problem? I didn’t want this cat in my life.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.