California fire season kicks off with a blazing bang

A firefighter works against the Madre fire July 3, 2025, along Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County.

It’s going to be a bad fire season. Even at what historically has been the start of rainy season in Southern California, we had some of our worst fires.

The Eaton and Palisades fires in January caused an unprecedented level of destruction, killing at least 30 people, destroying more than 16,000 homes in L.A. County and leaving a burn zone 2½ times the size of New York’s Manhattan.

Two weeks into peak fire season, wildfires are spreading in California. Officials say it’s just the beginning .

More than a dozen fires began sparking across Riverside and San Bernardino counties last week.

A fire in rural San Luis Obispo County had grown to more than 80,000 acres as of Sunday evening and was California’s largest this year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Experts warn that the latest fiery events set the stage for what is to come over the next few months as the state moves from an unusually dry winter and spring into what are expected to be a hot summer and fall.

Matt Rahn, director of the Wildfire Conservancy , told The Times: “We are on track for a pretty devastating year overall. If we get hotter and drier throughout the state, then that risk increases significantly. We’re hoping that that doesn’t happen, but all predictions are pointing to a much hotter, drier summer and fall.”

A dangerous wildfire season gets worse

Is the state ready for an exceptionally active wildfire season? Experts say it may not be.

Sweeping changes at federal agencies that play key roles in California’s wildfire preparation and response could make a challenging season even worse.

The forecast comes as the Trump administration is enacting budget cuts, layoffs, office closures and restructuring at the U.S. Forest Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As my colleague Hayley Smith reports , weakening the three agencies at the start of fire season puts California at a dangerous disadvantage.

Firefighters are on high alert, again

Southern California fire chiefs caution that a season of devastating wildfires is all but guaranteed.

“We can never let our guard down,” said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, who helped lead the region through the January wildfires.

Ronnie Villanueva, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s interim chief, told The Times that his firefighters were on high alert for brush fires after months of light rainfall left heaps of dry vegetation ready to serve as kindling.

He also encouraged residents to make their homes as fire-resistant as possible, using weed trimmers, clearing roofs of leaves and digging under decks for dead vegetation.

“We simply cannot have a fire engine in every driveway,” he warned.

How to stay prepared in case of fire

Wildfires can be scary to think about, but The Times is here to help.

In our seven-part newsletter series, In Case of Fire , breaking news reporter Karen Garcia guides readers through preparing your home, property and loved ones for wildfires. Every week you’ll get instructions and assignments. Sign up and send it to your friends and neighbors too.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Department of Homeland Security police push back protesters in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on July 4, 2025, as they rally against the ICE raids taking place in L.A. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Immigration raids continued on the Fourth of July

On the Fourth of July holiday, federal agents arrested more immigrants as part of ongoing raids in Southern California that have rounded up more than 1,600 for deportation.

Protests have continued amid the raids, however, including a 15-mile run through immigrant communities in Los Angeles to call for an end to raids by federal agents.

What went wrong with State Farm’s L.A. fire response

Six months after the Jan. 7 firestorms, frustrations are mounting among many homeowners over how the state’s largest insurer is handling their damage claims.

Hundreds of policyholders in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones relayed their complaints about their dealings with State Farm to the California Department of Insurance, calling for an investigation.

The investigation adds to the pressure on State Farm, which is facing multiple lawsuits related to the fires.

The healthcare cuts approved by Trump and Republicans go well beyond Medicaid

Medicaid won’t be the only medical coverage devastated by the package of spending cuts and tax breaks signed into law by President Trump on the Fourth of July.

Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace, estimates that as many as 660,000 of the 2 million in the program will be stripped of coverage or drop out.

Those who stay could be hit with an average monthly premium increase of as much as 66%.

Why California’s plan to ‘Make Polluters Pay’ stalled again

Despite considerable support, California’s so-called Climate Superfund bills keep stalling in Sacramento amid fierce lobbying and industry pressure.

California continues to struggle to push the plan over the finish line as deep-pocketed oil companies rally hard against it — and as the White House ramps up federal directives for more oil and gas.

Fossil fuel companies and other opposition groups outspent supporters 10 to 1 in lobbying against legislation this year.

The diversion of water for a Southern California Edison hydroelectric plant reduces the flow of the Kern River for nearly 16 miles. Whitewater rafters are protesting it.

For these Southern California residents, radio-control racing is more than a hobby; it’s a full-time job.

The wave of immigration sweeps over the last month has prompted some American-born children to take over street vending businesses on behalf of their parents. Read about how Pasadena residents came together for a 14-year-old street vendor.

The Apennine fries from Rossoblu restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Restaurants: Could the best fries in Los Angeles actually be steak fries? Here’s where to find them.

Could the best fries in Los Angeles actually be steak fries? Here’s where to find them. Hiking: Want to escape L.A.? California’s Bureau of Land Management areas remain wild — and often free.

(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Carlin Stiehl and captures the scene at the July Fourth protests in Los Angeles, where a large crowd peacefully marched to City Hall in protest of immigration raids and Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics.

