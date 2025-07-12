The forgotten man who was California’s original king of deportation
-
-
- Share via
He sent federal immigration agents into Southern California communities, farms and workplaces vowing to drive “illegal aliens” back across the border.
His raids regularly netted hundreds of arrests a day and he once boasted about apprehending 70,000 people in a single month in San Diego County alone.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
When L.A. declared itself a “sanctuary city” for Central American migrants, he vowed to have Washington cut off the city’s federal funding. He took pride in arresting undocumented workers when they showed up to collect their lottery winnings.
Time magazine once captured him surveying a crackdown on the border that netted nearly 2,800 arrests in one 24-hour period.
Before Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem, there was Harold Ezell.
The original deporter-in-chief
Ezell was a mid-level manager in the federal immigration bureaucracy who nonetheless ran one of it — not the — biggest deportation operation in California history. His title was regional commissioner of the Immigration and Nationalization Service. But with the blessing of Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s, Ezell eagerly emerged as a national figure of both scorn and love, railing against illegal immigration and using his troops to, as he put it, turn back the “invasion” and return America to “Americans.”
“The reason why you have control of immigration is that you can assimilate a certain number of people every year into your culture, into the American way, into America, America’s lifestyle,” he once explained to Times reporter Laurie Becklund. “Already, you need to know Spanish to navigate your way around downtown.”
Ezell is a largely forgotten name in a largely forgotten immigration war.
It was an era before a powerful immigrant rights movement, before the rise of Latino politics in California. Until recently, it seemed to many like a throwback to an outdated, crude form of border enforcement we’d probably never see again.
But it’s worth considering Ezell’s war and its aftermath as we try to make sense of what’s happening before our eyes on the streets of Southern California.
Federal agents have arrested 2,800 people since the beginning of President Trump’s immigration sweeps a month ago.
It feels like a stunning number, a quantification that adds to the sense of terror and upheaval spreading across immigrant communities.
But compared to the heights of the Ezell raids, these numbers seem small by comparison.
Of course, California was a different place in the 1980s – much more white, more Republican (Reagan won big in 1980 and 1984) and, according to polling, much more concerned about illegal immigration. As late as 1993, a Times poll found a whopping 86% of respondents said illegal immigration was a problem.
Ezell is easier to understand from the prism of Reagan’s “Morning in America” era. The son of a pastor from Wilmington, Ezell made his name as an executive at the Wienerschnitzel hot dog chain before getting into Republican politics (he once quipped “It’s hamburgers that hire illegals because they have kitchens.”).
Even critics who considered his policies cruel and racist – and there were many – admitted that behind the bluster there was the charm of a true believer. There was a scorched-earth quality to his raids. The feds targeted race tracks (forcing Del Mar to temporarily close), public transit and, notably, factories with the hope employers would get the message and hire citizens. This traffic sign — showing a family running across a road —came to symbolize his era.
The cycle of crackdown
But it did not take long to see a certain futility in the crackdown.
Ezell himself admitted in 1986 that all the arrests were not keeping up with the estimated 2,000 new border crossings each day. He insisted it was about sending a message. That same year, Congress passed the landmark Immigration Reform and Control Act, which gave a path to citizenship to more than three million immigrants here illegally. Ezell turned to getting the word out about amnesty, infamously donning a mariachi hat and singing “Trio Amnestia” at one event.
Ezell eventually became a major supporter of Proposition 187, the California measure that prohibited undocumented workers from receiving public assistance. The measure passed, but it began a political backlash to anti-immigration policies. Changing attitudes and demographics made California much more supportive of immigration as a benefit to the economy and the culture.
Ezell died in 1998 and did not live to see the remarkable transformation.
But as my colleague Gustavo Arellano noted in his excellent podcast on Prop. 187, the extremism of the 1980s and 1990s anti-immigration movement were also the seeds of its destruction.
I asked Arellano about all this. “Stephen Miller should learn well from Ezell, but not in the way he would like to think.” History has not been kind to Ezell, he said, and “that’s how history is already remembering Miller. It’s not too late to change that.”
Top Stories
In a searing ruling, a federal judge in Los Angeles temporarily blocked the Trump administration from conducting indiscriminate sweeps in immigrant communities, saying they probably violate the 4th Amendment.
This week’s must read
How changes in California culture have influenced the evolution of wild animals in Los Angeles
A new study argues that religion, politics and war affect how animals and plants in cities evolve, and the confluence of these forces seem to be actively affecting urban wildlife in L.A.
More great reads
- The real story of how L.A. became the epicenter of America’s homeless crisis.
- “Everyone else has moved on”: Here’s why L.A. fire victims may be feeling even worse now.
For your weekend
Going out
- Dining: Cool off this weekend with 10 of the best L.A. scoop shops for vegan ice cream.
- Watch parties: ‘This is our Super Bowl’: Where to watch the “Love Island USA” season finale in L.A.
- Art: Now through through Oct. 12, a new art show is bringing climate solutions to life at Descanso Gardens.
- Entertainment: This weekend’s Belly Laughs Festival — a two-day event at L.A. Live that spotlights Asian comedians, cuisine and cultures — offers a tasty excuse to “laugh at ourselves.”
Staying in
- Books: “The Aviator and the Showman” untangles Amelia Earhart’s fateful marriage — and thrill-seeking ambition.
- Documentaries: “One Night in Idaho: The College Murders,” now streaming on Prime Video, tells how families were affected by a brutal crime.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for scallion pancakes.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: What’s your favorite California beach?
William Barnes writes: “My favorite California beach is the one of my youth, Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, Calif.”
Jot McDonald writes: “Ancillary Beach. It has the whitest sand!”
Amy writes: “Easy. Huntington Beach.”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
One is Chinese. One is American. How a journalist discovered and reunited identical twins
Twin sisters separated by China’s one-child policy reunite across continents years later. A story of identity and connection from the L.A. Timeless archives.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.