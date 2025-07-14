Advertisement
California

UCLA vs. UC Berkeley: Which California institution is the best in the country?

Students and visitors walk on UCLA's campus in Westwood
Banners proclaiming UCLA as No. 1 hang over campus pathways in August 2024.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

Who’s really the No. 1 public university in the country?

UCLA and UC Berkeley have staked their claims on social media after U.S. News and World Report’s global rankings placed Berkeley as the top U.S. public university.

Technically, it ranked No. 6, behind five private campuses, including Harvard, MIT and Stanford. But being the top public university on the global list was enough for Berkeley.

Advertisement

It wasn’t long before an influx of celebratory boasts spread on social media saluting the oldest UC campus.

UCLA said not so fast.

“Still #1” went up on UCLA’s TikTok account, citing another U.S. News national ranking of public universities that came out nine months ago, putting the Bruins in the top spot among public campuses in the nation.

Fans and alumni of both schools have been sparring ever since, including proud Berkeley alum and Essential California writer Jim Rainey, who was too biased to write about this himself.

Advertisement

Is there really a No. 1?

It depends on which list you’re referring to.

As my colleague Jaweed Kaleem wrote, the U.S. News and World Report rankings differ in methodology and scope. The global list — which looks at 2,250 institutions both private and public — focused on academic research, including citations and regional reputation.

On that list, UCLA ranked as the third-best public university in the country, behind the University of Washington in Seattle.

Yet on the national list of public colleges and universities, UCLA takes first place, with Berkeley trailing behind it at No. 2.

Advertisement

The national list homed in on the undergraduate experience at 1,500 campuses, weighing graduation rates, first-year retention, how well students from lower-income families perform, and the results of “peer assessment surveys” sent to college presidents, provosts and deans of admissions.

Although the rankings are popular as many campuses around the country covet the lists, they are controversial.

Over the years, several prominent professional schools have pulled out of providing data to the U.S. News law school rankings.

In 2022, UCLA’s and UC Irvine’s law school deans said they’d boycott the rankings because of the group’s methodology, which they said disincentivized schools from supporting public service careers for their grads.

Berkeley still beats UCLA

Students line up during orientation at the University of California, Berkeley
Students line up for orientation at UC Berkeley in August of last year.
(Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

In the competing world of list-makers, Berkeley beats Westwood overall.

  • On the Wall Street Journal list, Berkeley is No. 8 while UCLA is No. 68. The Journal weighs heavily the estimates of how much attending a certain school will affect a graduate’s salary.
  • Forbes puts the Bears at No. 5 and the Bruins at No. 13. Forbes’ list stresses whether a school’s alumni appear on a “Forbes American Leaders” list.
  • Times Higher Education ranks Berkeley at No. 8, 10 notches above Westwood.
  • On the QS tally, Cal is No. 17 while UCLA is No. 46. The Times Higher Education and QS rankings, which have an international angle, look closely at academic research.

Sorry, UCLA. I promise Jim had nothing to do with this.

Both campuses are great places to study. The schools share a lot more in common than not.

After all, a bruin is a bear.

Today’s top stories

A protester waves a flag
A protester waves a flag outside the raided Glass House Farms cannabis operation in Camarillo on Thursday.
(Julie Leopo / For The Times)
Advertisement

A worker who fell from a greenhouse roof during an ICE raid has died

  • The death of Jaime Alanís Garcia, 57, comes amid weeks of militaristic raids, street protests and violent melees involving federal agents.
  • Alanís’ family said he was fleeing immigration agents at the Glass House Farms cannabis operation in Camarillo on Thursday when he climbed atop a greenhouse and fell 30 feet.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said that Alanís was not among those being pursued and that federal agents called in a medevac for him.
  • The messy aftermath of an immigration sweep last month in Pacoima, in which a woman had a heart attack, further encapsulates the chaotic methods employed to detain people over the last month.

Why are A-list Hollywood stars trying to lure film productions to Texas?

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the passage of an unprecedented bill boosting tax incentives for film production in the state to $300 million every two years — guaranteeing funding for 10 years.
  • The new bill puts Texas in a position to become a major player among the growing list of global and regional filming hubs in an industry that has become increasingly disconnected from its historic Hollywood hometown.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 Emmy nominations

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must reads

WEST COVINA, CA - JUNE 7, 2025: Vanessa Perez has been trying to secure justice for her son Joseph Perez after he was serenely beaten by L.A County Sheriff deputies while having a "mental episode" in 2020 on June 7, 2025 in West Covina, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Deputies beat her son bloody. Why is L.A. County keeping parts of the case secret?

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies beat Joseph Perez so badly that he needed more than 30 stitches and staples to his face and head. But despite a subpoena and an ongoing legal battle, obtaining a complete account of what happened has proved impossible — at least so far.

Other must reads

Advertisement

For your downtime

An indoor pool surrounded by blue and white striped furniture.
Inside the Palm Springs Yacht Club is the Parker Palm Springs spa.
(Parker Palm Springs)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California beach?

Sergio Carabarin writes: “Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur.”

Wayne Bernhardson writes: “Sculptured Beach, Point Reyes National Seashore.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

A woman holds a 4-week-old kitten.
Fabienne Origer, manager of AGWC Rockin’ Rescue, holds Gracie, a 4-week-old kitten found on Ventura Boulevard and brought to the center a week ago.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun at AGWC Rockin’ Rescue animal adoption center in Woodland Hills, which has taken in pets left behind after ICE raids.

Advertisement

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff writer
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
California
Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement