Skilled trades are making a comeback in public schools

Remember Metal Shop and Auto Shop?

The kids taking those high school classes were building practical skills (and sometimes instant careers) while we squishy liberal-arts types floundered to find ourselves, sometimes for years.

At some point, the big brains overseeing public education adopted an every-kid-goes-to-college ethos and vocational education fell out of favor in much of California.

But now it appears to be in the midst of a modest renaissance. A burgeoning program to teach skilled trades in the Los Angeles public schools is drawing lots of attention, including from my colleague Howard Blume, masterful education reporter at The Times for nearly two decades.

In a harmonic convergence that feels a bit like a trend, I simultaneously learned about an L.A. nonprofit offering vocational summer school that is significantly expanding, offering instruction for 600 high school students in trades like construction, welding, plumbing and solar panel installation.

The students learn skills, and often are paid

Here’s what’s bitchin’ (as we might have said when I was in high school) about this deal: Teenagers are trained in skills that could land them jobs soon after graduation. Some of them are paid right now. And the programs don’t preclude going on to college if that floats their boats. (Ack, ‘70s patois alert.)

The L.A. schools program pays a $1,000 stipend. The other program, known as Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, subsidizes multiple campuses in teaching skilled trades. At La Mirada High School, teacher Brent Tuttle said the high schoolers helping him teach welding this summer are making $1,700. Other students are also paid to receive the hands-on training.

Welding classes at La Mirada have become a hot commodity. And no wonder. Some parents have noticed that a four-year college degree can cost $300,000. Only to produce a barista with a scintillating vocabulary.

All six periods of La Mirada High welding were jammed last year, with a waiting list of 100 to get in. Tuttle plans to add a class in the fall and hopes, with a fellow instructor, to teach welding to 200 students.

The success of graduates shows that the program works

One graduate of Tuttle’s classes called him recently to express thanks, saying he’d just done his taxes and reported $150,000 in income. Another graduate built his own business, with $3 million in annual sales and five employees.

And with big construction projects on the horizon — rebuilding from this year’s fires and the 2028 Olympics — the market for skilled tradespeople promises to expand.

Hands-on work like plumbing, carpentry and welding also appears beyond the ever-expanding grasp of automation. “It’s getting scary what AI can do and what it can replace,” Tuttle said. “But if you are in the skilled trades or medical professions, I think you are going to be good to go.” The program at La Mirada and the other schools is funded by Harbor Freight and its chief executive, Eric Smidt, a self-made businessman who never attended college and built a fortune selling power tools, chain saws, log splitters and other equipment.

“It’s not like taking classes just to graduate,” said Seth Russell, 21, who got a job as a fabricator after earning certificates after taking Harbor Freight-sponsored welding classes. “I was working on something valuable for a very specific trade. It helped a lot.”

Advertisement

This morning’s must-reads

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

Artist Chantée Benefield’s installation “Cool Canopy” at Descanso Gardens on July 9. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Juliana Yamada at Descanso Gardens’ new exhibition, “Roots of Cool: A Celebration of Trees and Shade in a Warming World.” It highlights female artists and touches on themes of climate inequities in L.A.

