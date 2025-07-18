Immigration raids have invaded not just L.A. but also its psyche

Ana Banuelos waves a flag during the protests against the immigration raids at the Glass House in Camarillo.

It might be hard for outsiders to realize how pervasive the Trump administration’s immigration raids feel here in Southern California.

Friends describe relatives been pulled over for no apparent reason. Neighbors tell me of housekeepers and gardeners too afraid to come to work. Times reporters Rachel Uranga and Brittny Mejia have been in the thick of our comprehensive coverage of the raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Their reports have shown that the vast majority of those hauled away have had no prior criminal convictions. So I talked to them about the impact of the unprecedented intervention, which began six weeks ago.

Rachel has been on the story since the first Saturday in June, when she went to observe the large scale raid at Ambiance Apparel, a sprawling fast-fashion warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. She found immigrant rights groups and family members, who quickly learned of the action via social media and a rapid response network set up in anticipation of a crackdown.

Advocates pulled up with a flatbed truck and a bullhorn. There were lawyers, video streamers filming and a large federal presence. The day ended with a union leader arrested, agents throwing gas canisters and what became the kickoff of an unprecedented showdown.

As in many 21st century confrontations, Brittny recalled how video posted on social media gave an idea of how widespread the raids were. They seemed to flood in every day for a time: detainees being tackled by agents in camouflage, vendor stands left abandoned after arrests.

A few of the actions stand out because of their size, like last week’s raid on Glass House Farms, the Camarillo cannabis operation. Federal officials arrested more than 300 people and one man trying to flee, Jaime Alanís Garcia, fell to his death from the top of a greenhouse. The death of the 57-year-old worker reinforced the high stakes of the raids.

The arrests of 31 people at a Home Depot in Hollywood also got a fair amount of attention. Rachel got initial data from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHRLA) that showed higher arrest levels in Hollywood, Pico Rivera and Bell Gardens.

Carrying passports and worrying about their kids

The big change Brittny and Rachel have noticed in the neighborhoods they’re covering is fear. “The Fashion and Flower District emptied out after the raids,” Rachel said. “From Compton to Maywood to Montebello, people are carrying their passports, fearing the color of their skin could get them stopped. Day care centers stand quiet because parents are afraid if they leave their children there, they might not get to see them again.”

Many immigrants are considering self-deportation, Brittny noted. “One video in particular stood out to me, posted by Julie Ear about her mom self-deporting after being in the country for decades. I watched this play out during President Trump’s first term, following a family who made the difficult decision to leave.”

Interrogations of U.S. citizens leave readers most troubled

Brittny told me that stories about American citizens swept up in the raids are among the ones that have troubled readers the most. She and Rachel told the story of Brian Gavidia, who was questioned by Border Patrol agents about the hospital he was born in. Gavidia is now a named plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

They have also heard from readers who support President Trump and who accuse Joe Biden of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants into the country.

Brittny found one email particularly jarring. “Most Americans don’t want Mexican criminals living here illegally,” the email read. “These judges are [trash imogi.] They are paid off by [billionaire political donor George] Soros. I hope Trump defies that idiot judge and ICE brutalizes as many illegals as they can.”

Construction continued on the California High Speed Rail Project along Highway 43 near Corcoran last month. Today the Federal Railroad Administration pulled $4 billion in funding. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Trump administration pulls billions in funding for the high-speed rail project

California’s high-speed rail authority sued the Trump administration Thursday over its cancellation of billions of dollars in federal funding.

The Trump administration pulled $4 billion in funding intended for construction in the Central Valley after a compliance review found “no viable path” forward for California’s high-speed rail project.

The high-speed rail project was supposed to be completed by 2020 but is decades off schedule and about $100 billion over budget from its original proposal of $33 billion.

Immigration enforcement agencies are expanding tactics

Fire recovery is not getting easier

Inside Altadena’s rough real estate market, you’ll find slower sales, lower prices and lottery winner plucking up properties.

After receiving more than 1,000 complaints from Jan. 7 fire victims about how insurers are handling their claims, state regulators are considering referring hundreds of the cases to mediation — a little used practice that some consumer advocates fear could hurt policyholders.

Hollywood’s being reshaped by generative AI. What does that mean for screenwriters?

As AI creeps further into Hollywood, screenwriters like Billy Ray, Paul Schrader, Bong Joon Ho and Todd Haynes, along with a new class of tech disruptors, are navigating the uncertain future of storytelling.

AI tools are getting exponentially more powerful and adoption is already happening quietly, behind closed doors.

People said it was too hard to cancel Peacock. Now NBCUniversal must pay $3.6 million.

The mother of an L.A. teen who took his own life is fighting for a new mental health tool for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Walt Disney – A Magical Life” debuted July 17 at the Disneyland Resort. The show features an animatronic figure of Disney. (Richard Harbaugh /Disneyland Resort / Image Group LA)

Movies: Doomscrolling is a disease in “Eddington,” a fever dream about COVID conspiracies, now in theaters.

Doomscrolling is a disease in “Eddington,” a fever dream about COVID conspiracies, now in theaters. Dining: Hot cheese breads and meat pies are only the start at L.A.’s best new Armenian restaurant.

Hot cheese breads and meat pies are only the start at L.A.’s best new Armenian restaurant. Theme parks: Walt Disney is now an animatronic. Here are five things to know about the new Disneyland attraction.

A man sits on the sidewalk on Towne Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Carlin Stiehl. The Times recently explored the history of homelessness in L.A. where unhoused people on Skid Row talked about current conditions in their own words.

