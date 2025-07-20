Medicaid searches, 10,000 new agents and immigrant arrest numbers: What’s the latest with ICE?
-
-
- Share via
News about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and arrests seems to flow as if emanating from an unending tap.
That makes it difficult, at times, to pick up on important topics and issues.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
I’m going to use this space to highlight a few articles from my colleagues focusing on the potential growth of ICE in the coming years, new tools that federal agents can use to expand crackdowns, and what the actual numbers say.
Trump wants to hire 10,000 ICE agents
My colleague Andrea Castillo dove into the numbers and reality of an agent hiring spree.
The massive funding bill signed into law this month by President Trump earmarks about $170 billion for border and immigration enforcement, including tens of billions for new deportation agents and other personnel.
During his first term, when Trump called for ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to hire 15,000 people collectively, a July 2017 report by the Homeland Security inspector general found significant setbacks.
In 2017, ICE hired 371 deportation officers from more than 11,000 applications and took 173 days on average to finalize hires, the news outlet Government Executive reported. According to Cronkite News, Border Patrol shrunk by more than 1,000 agents after Trump left office in 2021.
The Homeland Security inspector general concluded that to meet the goal of 10,000 new immigration officers, ICE would need more than 500,000 applicants. For CBP to hire 5,000 new agents, it would need 750,000 applicants.
Castillo added that past and potentially future corruption, the prospect of lowering hiring standards and competition with other police agencies make Trump’s hiring goal an uphill battle.
For more, check out her entire article here.
ICE is accessing Medicaid records
My colleagues Jenny Jarvie and Hannah Fry noted that the Trump administration is forging ahead with a plan to hand over the personal data of millions of Medicaid recipients to Homeland Security personnel seeking to track down people living in the U.S. illegally.
The huge trove of private information includes home addresses, Social Security numbers and ethnicities of 79 million Medicaid enrollees.
The plan, which has not been announced publicly, is the latest step by the Trump administration to deliver on its pledge to crack down on illegal immigration and arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants a day.
California Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff warned last month of potential violations of federal privacy laws as Trump officials made plans to share personal health data.
Undocumented immigrants are not permitted to enroll in Medicaid, a joint federal and state program that helps cover medical costs for low-income individuals.
However, federal law requires states to offer emergency Medicaid, coverage that pays for lifesaving services in emergency rooms to everyone, including non-U.S. citizens.
Check out the full article here.
Homeland Security says it arrested 2,800 undocumented people between early June and July
Colleagues Michael Wilner and Rachel Uranga reported on the number of people picked up in the Greater Los Angeles area by Homeland Security.
Federal authorities said earlier that 1,618 undocumented immigrants had been detained between June 6 — the start of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security operation in Los Angeles — and June 22. That total increased by nearly 1,200 arrests in just over two weeks. Trump deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines in the city days after the operation began amid heated protests.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials have repeatedly criticized federal operations for terrorizing immigrant communities, where business has slowed and many have holed up in their homes.
The president’s immigration crackdown in Los Angeles has been a test case for his administration as it presses the bounds of executive authority, deploying federal agents and the military to a major metropolitan city with leadership hostile to its cause.
For more, here’s the complete article.
The week’s biggest stories
East Los Angeles Sheriff’s station explosion
- Santa Monica apartment is focus of probe into blast that killed 3 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies.
- ‘Best of the best’: What we know about the 3 L.A. County sheriff’s detectives killed in explosion.
- Deadly East L.A. blast follows other incidents at sheriff’s training facilities.
Crime, courts and policing
- Driver slams into crowd outside Hollywood nightclub, critically injuring 7 and wounding more than 20 others.
- 21 children removed from Arcadia home after couple accused of tricking women into surrogacy.
- Tech expert who helped cops investigate a missing Bass Lake man has been charged in his murder.
- Berkeley professor’s ex-wife arrested in his slaying in Greece.
- California teacher found dead in Sequoia National Park after being reported missing a day before.
Housing and the environment
- Housing activist who ‘reclaimed’ state-owned home dies amid eviction protest.
- Airbnb allowed rampant price gouging following L.A. fires, city attorney lawsuit alleges.
- After L.A. firestorms and Texas floods, forecasters haunted by warnings not being heard.
- A plan to shoot 450,000 owls — to save a different owl — could be in jeopardy.
More big stories
- Trump releases frozen school grants with conditions; most funds for California still in limbo.
- Agency protecting California’s workers doesn’t have enough people to do its job, audit says.
- At 46, Manny Pacquiao is determined to prove his doubters wrong: ‘I can still fight.’
- Unusual summer storms in SoCal bring dry lightning, flooding concerns.
- Five Finger Death Punch takes a swing at reclaiming their metal hits, with some inspiration from Taylor Swift.
- That time Coldplay’s Chris Martin blew up the world (oops) for a couple caught cheating on the kiss-cam.
This week’s must reads
‘Bear Whisperer’ Steve Searles and other experts explain what’s going on between a coyote and black bear seen together in videos from Altadena after the Eaton fire.
More great reads
- Altadena’s rough real estate market: Slower sales, lower prices, lottery winner plucking up properties.
- Giant pandas, tiger attacks and the ugly fight to control the San Francisco Zoo.
- Opinion: Eliminating national holidays is a promising idea. Start with the racist ones.
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Veteran actor and activist Marlee Matlin shares her ideal Sunday routine, including shopping at the Rose Bowl Flea Market.
- Movie review: Our reviewer wanted to like the new ‘Smurfs’ movie, but it totally blue.
- Movie review: Pedro Pascal, an actual dumpster fire and plot twists galore: Welcome to ‘Eddington.’
- Food finds: 12 L.A. spots reinventing the classic chicken Caesar wrap.
- Theme park trek: Walt Disney is now an animatronic. 5 things to know about the new Disneyland attraction.
Staying in
- Story time: Author Barry Mazor provides an in-depth look into the famed musical Everly Brothers in his biography.
- End of an era TV watching: Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ is canceled, but he won’t go quietly into that goodnight
- 🧑🍳 Here’s Cento Raw Bar’s Hamachi Crudo With Cherries and Jalapeño Broth recipe.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I was struck by my date’s physique and dreamy blue eyes. He checked all the boxes. So why was I still suspicious?
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff writer
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.