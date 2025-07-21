Advertisement
California

A message from a summer of ICE: Los Angeles isn’t afraid anymore

Federal agents take part in an immigration raid near MacArthur Park in the Westlake area on July 7.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 17, 2017: Shelby Grad, Assistant Managing Editor, California/Metro, Los Angeles Times
By Shelby Grad
Deputy Managing Editor Follow

On June 12, Sen. Alex Padilla interrupted a news conference by Homeland Security director Kristi Noem. Pushing toward her, he said, “I have questions for the secretary” before several agents dragged him out of the room.

Then in early July, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass arrived amid the chaos of an ICE operation in MacArthur Park. Dressed in a bright turquoise blazer amid a sea of federal camouflage, her arms folded tight in anger, she declared, “They need to leave and they need to leave right now!” Not long after, a top immigration official said the feds had considered arresting her.

One message from L.A.’s summer of ICE

In today’s divided media world, these events were instantly cast as either a dangerous erosion of democracy or grandstanding by politicians searching for a viral clip, depending on your source.

But they underscored a clear message from our summer of ICE: Los Angeles isn’t afraid anymore.

A lot of very dark things have happened in Los Angeles over its 244-year history, events driven by misguided zeal, greed, bigotry and intolerance.

But they are always abetted by fear.

Fighting our fears

California historian Kevin Starr wrote eloquently about that part of the Los Angeles psyche that sets the city into “a state of psychosis, surrendering itself to the dream-fear.” Real events become magnified into anxiety that no one is willing or able to control. In 1993, Starr wrote about the paranoid rumors sweeping the city in advance of the verdict in the Rodney King civil trial. (More riots! Military occupation! A gang invasion of the Westside!) He thought immediately of the city’s past sins.

“Future historians will look back to these days and struggle to interpret a time in which fear became fact and rumor became the basis of policy,” he wrote. “It became its own horrible reality, and the City of the Angels, as it always feared it would, dreamt itself out of existence.”

A city of dissent

There are a lot of reasons for L.A. to fear criticizing the sweeps and stay silent. It just gives Trump more ammunition. What will he unleash on us next? But that is not happening this time. The protests, the aid efforts, and the many individuals speaking out against the arrests happening before their eyes show that dissent is alive and well here. Yes, living in a deep blue state gives them some cover. But isn’t it better to speak your mind and not fear the consequences? Isn’t that one of the things supporters love about Trump?

Taking a stand can also bring change.

The 1871 Chinese massacre occurred in an L.A. still ruled by vigilante justice, which made dissent hazardous to your health. But as John Mack Faragher chronicles in “Eternity Street,” the killing of 10% of the city’s entire Chinese population brought shame to L.A. — and forced some to finally speak for change. A few brave voices led to a larger movement that established L.A.’s first real criminal justice system and police force, marking an end to the vigilante era.

It didn’t curb racism or injustice, but it was a start.

This morning’s must reads

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, SATURDAY JULY 12, 2025 -- Professional diver Juan Heredia of Angels Recovery Dive Team, searches the Kaweah River Saturday, July. 12, 2025 for any signs of Jomarie Calasanz of Los Angeles, Calif., who was swept away in the swift waters near Paradise Creek Bridge during a Memorial Day weekend outing with her family inside Sequoia National Park. The waters during the spring runoff near the Hospital Rock picnic area of the park are cold and fast moving where Calasanz went missing. (Gary Kazanjian / For The Times)

California

For Subscribers

The river took her sister. A stranger dove in to bring her home

In little more than a year, Juan Heredia, a scuba instructor from Stockton, has developed a strange specialty: He has found the bodies of a dozen drowning victims in California rivers after authorities had either given up or paused searches because they deemed conditions too dangerous.

And finally ... your photo of the day

A man and woman sit outside their home in Mount Washington
(Mariah Tauger / For The Times)

Today’s photo is from Times contributor Mariah Tauger at the Mount Washington home of Los Angeles architect Lindsay Sheron and her husband, Daniel, who designed their two-story house after they couldn’t afford to buy a house in L.A.

