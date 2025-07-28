Whether it’s canine massages or ‘pawdicures,’ Los Angeles pups get five-star treatment

During reiki meditation, Dug gazes out at the beach.

It’s no secret. Los Angeles loves dogs.

Everywhere you go is crawling with dogs, and they are living their best lives. I even wrote about it in a previous edition of this newsletter .

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

I’ve certainly seen dogs seated inside restaurants and being pushed around in strollers. But I’ve never seen one at a spa. I’ve also never heard of a dog having more frequent-flier miles than some humans.

Advertisement

Canines enjoy these things and more in The Times’ newest series, Dog Days of Summer , in which my colleagues dig into the city’s obsession with dogs and the most extravagant things L.A. humans do for their furry best friends.

Inside the luxury world of dog wellness

Wellness for dogs mirrors the spectrum of wellness treatments for humans — be they relaxing and rejuvenating or dubious — my colleague Deborah Vankin writes.

Deborah followed Dug the dog around for a week as he experienced L.A.’s dog wellness scene, including sound baths for hounds, canine massage, “pawdicures” and reiki meditation for mutts.

Advertisement

Jeff and Alisa Alulis join Dug as he relaxes at the Den Urban Dog Retreat moments before receiving a sound bath for dogs. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dug, an 8-year-old golden retriever, was chauffeured to his spa treatment in a presidential Cadillac stretch limo. While at Collar & Comb in West Hollywood, he received a blueberry facial and exfoliating mud mask from the same professionals who groom the dogs of Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Wahlberg and Dakota Johnson.

And that’s just on the pampering end of the spectrum. There are also vet-affiliated treatments including acupuncture, hydrotherapy and chiropractic care.

Advertisement

Human-centric wellness for dogs is on the rise

As self-care for humans becomes more popular, there are more wellness products and services being developed for dogs.

Plus, an increasing number of pet owners now view their dogs as children, “Pet Buzz” radio show co-host Charlotte Reed told Deborah.

“People are worried about the world. So a lot of people are not having children — and they’re treating their dogs like kids,” Reed said. “Dogs — like kids — are a reflection of your lifestyle. If you’re into health and wellness, that’s what you want your dog to be into.”

Dog wellness has its limits

Be careful not to project your human desires onto animals that don’t share the same tastes, warns American Kennel Club chief veterinarian Dr. Jerry Klein.

“A lot of this stuff, it’s geared to the humans. But what we derive pleasure and relaxation from might create the opposite for a dog that might not want to be touched or handled. People should get their vet’s opinion, always, before doing anything that might affect the dog’s health.”

But who are we kidding? That’s not going to stop Angeleno pet owners from taking their dogs for deep-tissue massages and inflammation-fighting red light therapy.

Advertisement

Here’s more from our series on extreme dog pampering, in case your furry besties aren’t already participating:



Today’s top stories

Patients wait to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at a Kaiser Permanente clinic in Venice in September. (Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)

COVID-19 is once again on the rise in California

The uptick was first registered in Northern California, but has more recently started being seen in the Southland.

Coronavirus activity now remains lower than in recent summers, but it’s unclear whether that will hold or if the state will see another surge.

Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional physician chief of infectious diseases for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, said she expected an uptick in cases in the Southland over the next two to three weeks, based on the level of coronavirus being detected in wastewater.

Self-deportations. Factory layoffs. Military zones. How Trump is transforming the U.S.-Mexico border

Once a hub of migrant passage, the El Paso–Juárez corridor has fallen eerily quiet.

These borderlands surrounding El Paso were long a place of risk but also opportunity. Migrants chasing the American dream crossed by the tens of thousands annually, sometimes dodging federal agents and often seeking them out to ask for asylum.

But Trump’s immigration crackdown — a total ban on asylum, a mass deportation campaign and the unprecedented militarization of the border — has altered life here in myriad ways.

California dairy farmers received $230 million to help cover the costs of bird flu losses

Dairies say USDA relief money helped them sustain operations as bird flu decimated milk production, but critics say the aid perpetuates industrial farming practices that make herds vulnerable to disease.

Bird flu swept through more than 75% of California’s 1,000 dairy farms since August 2024, sickening cattle and leading to steep declines in milk production. Federal aid helped farmers recover losses.

What else is going on

Advertisement

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

For your downtime

People ride the Sunburst Railbikes by avocado orchards in Santa Paula. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Going out

Travel: This hidden rural oasis makes for a splendid day trip — and it’s just an hour from L.A.

This hidden rural oasis makes for a splendid day trip — and it’s just an hour from L.A. Museums: Fierce pride is at the core of the Chumash Museum, a worthwhile day trip from L.A.

Staying in

A question for you: What are some ways you pamper your dogs?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

Nauzhae’ Drake’s children, 6-year-old Kewan, left, Na’Zaiyla, 4, 2-week-old Kailowa and Khalan, 3, all have the same birthday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Gina Ferazzi at the home of Nauzhae’ Drake who has four children all born on the same date, July 7.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff writer

Diamy Wang, homepage intern

Izzy Nunes, audience intern

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.