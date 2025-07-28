Whether it’s canine massages or ‘pawdicures,’ Los Angeles pups get five-star treatment
-
-
- Share via
It’s no secret. Los Angeles loves dogs.
Everywhere you go is crawling with dogs, and they are living their best lives. I even wrote about it in a previous edition of this newsletter.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
I’ve certainly seen dogs seated inside restaurants and being pushed around in strollers. But I’ve never seen one at a spa. I’ve also never heard of a dog having more frequent-flier miles than some humans.
Canines enjoy these things and more in The Times’ newest series, Dog Days of Summer, in which my colleagues dig into the city’s obsession with dogs and the most extravagant things L.A. humans do for their furry best friends.
Inside the luxury world of dog wellness
Wellness for dogs mirrors the spectrum of wellness treatments for humans — be they relaxing and rejuvenating or dubious — my colleague Deborah Vankin writes.
Deborah followed Dug the dog around for a week as he experienced L.A.’s dog wellness scene, including sound baths for hounds, canine massage, “pawdicures” and reiki meditation for mutts.
Dug, an 8-year-old golden retriever, was chauffeured to his spa treatment in a presidential Cadillac stretch limo. While at Collar & Comb in West Hollywood, he received a blueberry facial and exfoliating mud mask from the same professionals who groom the dogs of Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Wahlberg and Dakota Johnson.
And that’s just on the pampering end of the spectrum. There are also vet-affiliated treatments including acupuncture, hydrotherapy and chiropractic care.
Human-centric wellness for dogs is on the rise
As self-care for humans becomes more popular, there are more wellness products and services being developed for dogs.
Plus, an increasing number of pet owners now view their dogs as children, “Pet Buzz” radio show co-host Charlotte Reed told Deborah.
“People are worried about the world. So a lot of people are not having children — and they’re treating their dogs like kids,” Reed said. “Dogs — like kids — are a reflection of your lifestyle. If you’re into health and wellness, that’s what you want your dog to be into.”
Dog wellness has its limits
Be careful not to project your human desires onto animals that don’t share the same tastes, warns American Kennel Club chief veterinarian Dr. Jerry Klein.
“A lot of this stuff, it’s geared to the humans. But what we derive pleasure and relaxation from might create the opposite for a dog that might not want to be touched or handled. People should get their vet’s opinion, always, before doing anything that might affect the dog’s health.”
But who are we kidding? That’s not going to stop Angeleno pet owners from taking their dogs for deep-tissue massages and inflammation-fighting red light therapy.
Here’s more from our series on extreme dog pampering, in case your furry besties aren’t already participating:
- Inside the luxury world of dog wellness — as experienced by one very lucky golden retriever
- The best dog-friendly patios to take your pup this summer
- 8 California weekend destinations to escape to with your dog
- The most extravagant things L.A. people do for their dogs
Today’s top stories
COVID-19 is once again on the rise in California
- The uptick was first registered in Northern California, but has more recently started being seen in the Southland.
- Coronavirus activity now remains lower than in recent summers, but it’s unclear whether that will hold or if the state will see another surge.
- Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional physician chief of infectious diseases for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, said she expected an uptick in cases in the Southland over the next two to three weeks, based on the level of coronavirus being detected in wastewater.
Self-deportations. Factory layoffs. Military zones. How Trump is transforming the U.S.-Mexico border
- Once a hub of migrant passage, the El Paso–Juárez corridor has fallen eerily quiet.
- These borderlands surrounding El Paso were long a place of risk but also opportunity. Migrants chasing the American dream crossed by the tens of thousands annually, sometimes dodging federal agents and often seeking them out to ask for asylum.
- But Trump’s immigration crackdown — a total ban on asylum, a mass deportation campaign and the unprecedented militarization of the border — has altered life here in myriad ways.
California dairy farmers received $230 million to help cover the costs of bird flu losses
- Dairies say USDA relief money helped them sustain operations as bird flu decimated milk production, but critics say the aid perpetuates industrial farming practices that make herds vulnerable to disease.
- Bird flu swept through more than 75% of California’s 1,000 dairy farms since August 2024, sickening cattle and leading to steep declines in milk production. Federal aid helped farmers recover losses.
What else is going on
- Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in the waters off Monterey County, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
- Design work has begun to transform L.A.’s dilapidated General Hospital building, which towers over the Eastside, into a centerpiece of a vibrant new health-oriented community.
- A hotshot firefighter who was critically injured in a Northern California blaze faces a “long road,” his family says.
- Afghans in California are reeling amid the Trump administration’s travel ban and the end of deportation protections.
- Marvel returns to form as “Fantastic Four” soars to $118 million at the box office.
Commentary and opinions
- Columnist Robin Abcarian asks: “Can the president and first lady of France stop Candace Owens’ lies?”
- Political ploy or bold move to save democracy? Our columnists Anita Chabria and Mark Z. Barabak debate Newsom’s redistricting threat.
This morning’s must reads
The farmworker who suffered fatal injuries while fleeing an immigration raid in Ventura County was buried in his Mexican hometown.
Other must reads
- Why My Chemical Romance is bigger than it’s ever been.
- Frankie Muniz is the latest actor-turned-driver out to prove he can compete in high-level racing.
- The nine best, funniest or most iconic moments from Diana Ross’ show at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Beyoncé surprises fans with a Destiny’s Child reunion to cap off the Cowboy Carter tour.
For your downtime
Going out
- Travel: This hidden rural oasis makes for a splendid day trip — and it’s just an hour from L.A.
- Museums: Fierce pride is at the core of the Chumash Museum, a worthwhile day trip from L.A.
Staying in
- Books: “Jeopardy!” champion turned host Ken Jennings is adding to his collection of books with “The Complete Kennections,” a collection of his weekly trivia quizzes.
- Documentaries: In “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time,” a new National Geographic documentary, victims reflect on the disaster 20 years later.
- Recipes: Here are four homemade dog recipes fit for a canine king or queen.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: What are some ways you pamper your dogs?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Gina Ferazzi at the home of Nauzhae’ Drake who has four children all born on the same date, July 7.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff writer
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.