Californians agree that this insidious invader must be held at bay
-
-
- Share via
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA. — “Keep Tahoe Blue” may not be the most common bumper sticker in California, but it’s certainly one of them.
And for good reason. Californians treasure the giant lake for its clarity, its spectacular vistas and the countless memories made here.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
But an onslaught of invading species threatens the plants and creatures that have made Tahoe their home for ages. The newcomers gobble up food sources that would otherwise go to native species like the cutthroat trout. And they spew out waste that threatens the lake’s acclaimed clarity.
The golden mussel threatens Tahoe
Government resource managers have intensified their efforts this summer to prevent non-native mussels from entering the lake. Beginning in 2008, boats trailered to Tahoe have been required to undergo inspections for prolific quagga mussels, which have caused vast damage in the Great Lakes, Lake Mead and other places.
But the discovery late last year of another species, the golden mussel, in the Sacramento River Delta has redoubled concern. The golden mussels, native to Asia, are even heartier and more prolific than their quagga cousins.
The tiny creatures grow up to 2 inches in length, and have already proved their ability to spread. They have been detected in Quail Lake in Los Angeles County. And inspectors at Alpine Meadows found a single live golden mussel on the drive shaft of a boat bound for Tahoe at the end of May.
Allowed to proliferate, the mussels will thoroughly encrust docks, boats and other hard surfaces, requiring cleanups that easily run into millions of dollars.
Clean, drain, dry: Boat inspections ramp up
“These golden mussels are an extreme threat to Tahoe and other waters in this area,” said Dennis Zabaglo, aquatic invasive species program manager for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
The agency oversees a program that inspects every boat that wants to launch in Lake Tahoe. With the emergence of golden mussels last fall, inspectors now also decontaminate the hulls, engines and bilges of all incoming watercraft.
Boats previously launched in mussel-infested waters, such as Lake Mead or Lake Powell along the Colorado River, will also have their ropes, buoys and life vests decontaminated.
Luckily, the process is easy and nontoxic: a thorough flushing with hot water kills all the invasive mussel species and their eggs. There is also a mantra among the boating community in Tahoe and beyond: Clean, drain and dry. That process kills off the unwanted invaders.
Boats that have been properly cleaned get a wire seal connecting their trailer and boat to prove the vessel has not been launched in any other body of water. Without that seal, boat ramp operators will not allow watercraft into Tahoe.
‘Nothing is prettier than Tahoe’
At three inspection stations near Lake Tahoe, most boat owners said they appreciate the intense inspections and decontamination, which take from 20 minutes to an hour and cost $145 to $175.
“It’s not like we’re tree huggers,” said Haley Finn, as her family’s sleek ski boat was checked out Sunday at an inspection station in Alpine Meadows. “But we want them to do what it takes to keep Tahoe clean and nice.”
Matt Bromage, a tech engineer from San Jose, felt the same way.
“I think what they are doing is great,” said Bromage, whose 27-foot sailboat, the Great Escape, was getting the once-over. “I don’t know a lot of the specifics of the non-native organisms. But I’m in favor of any actions that are trying to keep the lake and nature beautiful.”
Finn, who builds custom homes with her husband, Corey, echoed a sentiment of many passing the inspection.
“Nothing is prettier than Tahoe. I don’t care what anybody says. And we want to keep it that way.”
Today’s top stories
UC admits a record number of Californians
- The University of California admitted its largest class of California undergraduates for fall 2025, welcoming 100,947 first-year California students.
- UC maintained a diverse student body and increased the number of students who are the first generation in their family to attend college.
- It also offered admission to 17% more undergraduate international students, a group that has come under scrutiny from the Trump administration with increased vetting and visa delays.
California and other states sue over USDA’s demand for SNAP recipients’ data
- California and a coalition of other liberal-led states filed a federal lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent demand that they turn over the personal information of millions of people receiving federal food assistance.
- Trump administration officials say the new data sharing requirements are meant to help prevent waste, fraud and abuse.
- California and other states said the data sharing would put vulnerable people at risk.
A redistricting battle heats up
- California Democrats are considering giving state lawmakers the ability to draw district lines before the 2026 midterm election.
- Texas Republicans are already hoping to redraw their districts to boost GOP numbers in the House.
- Is Newsom’s political ploy to counter them going to work? Our columnists disagree.
A plea deal ends the hate crime case from an attack on a pro-Palestinian UCLA encampment
- Malachi Marlan-Librett, accused of assault and a hate crime in 2024 for attacking a pro-Palestinian UCLA encampment, will have charges dismissed if he completes a diversionary program.
- Despite hundreds of people being arrested during protests at UCLA and USC last year, only three have faced criminal charges.
The starvation of Gaza
- Images of emaciated children have fanned criticism of Israel, including by allies, who call for an end to the war.
- Global aid groups say the country is pushing Gaza toward starvation.
- Two leading Israeli human rights groups said Monday that their country is committing genocide.
- In response to international pressure, Israel announced a limited pause in fighting on Sunday in three populated areas of the Gaza Strip for 10 hours a day to allow more aid in. Human rights groups say it’s not enough.
- The Israeli government is defending a top military officer who dismissed images of starving Palestinians as “fake” over the weekend, despite President Trump stating Monday that he believes the pictures are real.
What else is going on
- Three people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a Reno casino.
- Shopping for an electric vehicle? Here’s how long you have until that $7,500 tax credit expires.
- Wallis Annenberg, a visionary philanthropist who helped transform L.A., has died at 86.
- Warner Bros. Discovery announced new names post-split: Warner Bros. and Discovery Global.
- Cal Fire opened a new firefighter training center as federal firefighting jobs remain vacant.
- January wildfire damage could total $51.7 billion within city limits.
Commentary and opinions
- Guest contributor Ara Torosian fled persecution in Iran. He says ICE enforcement today reminds him of Tehran.
- Ending LGBTQ+ health research will leave science in the dark, say guest contributors Haley Stepp and Kathleen Griffith.
This morning’s must reads
In a digital age, old-fashioned watchmaking schools, including a new one from Rolex, are in demand
Amid a shortage of watchmakers in the U.S., Rolex has opened a new school for watchmakers in Dallas. But industry stakeholders say more educational programs are needed.
Other must reads
- Latin Grammys 2025 predictions: Bad Bunny, Natalia Lafourcade and Rauw Alejandro are among the frontrunners.
For your downtime
Going out
- Classical music: The L.A. Philharmonic’s Gustavo Dudamel will return to the Hollywood Bowl for a short concert run next week.
- Travel: This hidden rural oasis makes for a splendid day trip — and it’s just an hour from L.A.
- Museums: Fierce pride is at the core of the Chumash Museum, a worthwhile day trip from L.A.
Staying in
- Books: A new book explores how four L.A. moms became true crime sleuths and solved a mysterious murder.
- Television: The new “Avatar: Fire and Ash” trailer reveals a blazing new chapter in Pandora.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for poc chuc — orange-and-lime-marinated grilled pork.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: What are some ways you pamper your dogs?
Skylar says, “I bought them their own futon! When they are inside they spend the whole day on it! Totally worth it!”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... an important photo
Today’s powerful photo is from Palestinian photojournalist Ali Jadallah as part of a series highlighting the suffering of children in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster is escalating and civilians are starving.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff writer
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.