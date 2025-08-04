The cookies that unite California’s politicians, no matter their party

Crystal Michaelson puts the finishing touches on the cookies and brownies that she bakes for in-studio guests of “The Issue Is,” the Fox 11 public affairs show hosted by her son, Elex Michaelson.

Fox 11 anchor Elex Michaelson is one of the nice guys in L.A. media. His tough-but-fair-and-especially-polite lines of questioning made him a natural to help moderate debates for the L.A. mayoral and sheriff’s races three years ago. The 38-year-old Agoura Hills native is so nice that he’s known not just for his work but also … his mom’s cookies and brownies.

Michaelson gifts every guest who treks up to Fox 11’s West L.A. studios for his weekly public affairs show “The Issue Is” a box of the desserts. We’re talking former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, billionaire Rick Caruso, L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman, Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and dozens of other political heavyweights on both sides of the proverbial aisle. U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) once brought a bag of Porto’s to Michaelson’s team in gratitude for all the cookies and brownies he had received over the years. Former Congress member and current California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter sent Elex’s mom, Crystal, a handwritten thank-you note.

“Every single time I see [L.A. County Sheriff] Robert Luna, he brings them up without fail,” Michaelson said with pride in a phone interview.

One not-so-famous person who has been lucky enough to enjoy them? Me.

Elex recently gave me a box when I appeared on “The Issue Is” just after U.S. Border Patrol sector chief Gregory Bovino, who took time off from bloviating about the border to accept the goodies because even la migra gets sweets, I guess.

Crystal Michaelson’s cookies and brownies are worthy of a stall at the Hollywood farmers market, and I’m not saying that just so I can appear on “The Issue Is” again soon.

The cookies last time around were blondies studded with chocolate chips and M&Ms. Slightly toasted on the outside, chewy on the inside, thick yet airy and spiked with an extra dash of vanilla, the blondies were beautiful. Just as delicious were the brownies, all about the firm, dark-chocolate-derived fudge that crackled with each bite. Both featured a generous sprinkling of sea salt, the crystals perfectly cutting through all the sugar and butter.

They didn’t last the drive back to Orange County.

Cookie diplomacy at the highest level of California politics

When Elex took his mom to a holiday party hosted by then-Vice President Kamala Harris some years back, most of the movers and shakers greeted her with the same enthusiasm they showed her son because of what she bakes.

“I’m not really a baker!” insisted Crystal, an artist by trade. She makes the goodies every Thursday afternoon, the day before “The Issue Is” tapes, with an occasional assist by Elex. “But it’s turned into a whole thing!”

The tradition dates back to elementary school, when Crystal treated Elex’s teachers and classmates to them as “a thank you.” Elex took some to the first and last day of his college internship for Fox 11 to hand out to the newsroom, then repeated the gesture when he worked at XETV in San Diego and ABC 7 in Los Angeles before returning to Fox 11.

“Their first and last impression of me,” he said, “were these cookies.”

Michaelson repeated the move every day for the first week of “The Issue Is.” The inaugural guests were Newsom, then-Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (now California’s junior U.S. senator), and commentator Areva Martin.

“Everyone loved the cookies so much that they joked, ‘We won’t return unless we get more cookies,’” Michaelson said.

The crew insisted they get treated to them one more week, “and my mom just never really stopped since then,” even baking and shipping them to regular guests during the COVID era as a Christmas gift.

“One of the only things that seems to unite Republicans and Democrats [in California] is these cookies and brownies,” Elex said. “There’s nothing like the unifying power of food to bring people together to not just talk, but listen to each other.”

Crystal gets a shout-out in the show’s closing credits for “cookies, brownies and moral support.” She learned the recipes as a teen, from a family friend. They’re baked in a Pyrex baking dish, sliced into squares, then put in cardboard boxes that she decorates by writing, “The Issue Is ... ”

People have suggested Crystal sell them, but she declines: “I’m not a baker.”

For now, she’s flattered by all the attention — Newsom once wrote a letter on his official letterhead raving about them. The only issue she sees with them …is Elex.

“He eats them too much,” Crystal said. “I’ve said before that maybe I should make them a little bit healthier. And everyone said, ‘No, don’t do that!’”

Today’s top stories

(Christian Murdock / Associated Press)

In-N-Out leaves California

Billionaire In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder announced last month her move from California to Tennessee.

The departures of several major companies from California have contributed to a narrative that the state is unfriendly to businesses.

But despite challenges, including steep taxes, the state remains the fourth-largest economy in the world, boasts a diverse pool of talent and is a hub of technological innovation, economists said.

L.A.’s water wars

Los Angeles gets 2% of its water supply from creeks that feed Mono Lake.

Environmental advocates are calling for the city to take less water to help the lake reach a healthy level.

The fully exposed tufa spires show L.A. remains far from meeting its obligation to restore the lake’s health.

Olympic drama

A proposed ballot measure could force a citywide vote on L.A. 2028 Olympic venues.

Organizers with the hotel workers union turned in a ballot proposal to require citywide voter approval of “event centers,” including sports facilities and concert halls.

City officials fear the proposal, if it reaches the ballot and voters approve it, would force elections on several 2028 Olympic venues.

What else is going on

A searchable database on cases of police use of force and misconduct in California has opened to the public

The L.A. teachers union and allies held a rally demanding that the LAUSD more aggressively protect immigrant families.

A large great white shark was spotted near Santa Monica.

Paula Deen abruptly closed the restaurant that launched her to celebrity chef status.

In America’s hardest-fought congressional district, voters seem to agree on one thing, says columnist Mark Z. Barabak: Release the Epstein files.

Under Trump, the U.S. has returned to treating violence against women as a “private matter,” argues contributor Karen Musalo.

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Image July 2025 Substack Spa Reading (Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times)

Today’s photo of the day is from photographer Tyler Matthew Oyer of a 200-person literary reading inside of a pool at the Korean Spa.

